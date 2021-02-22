Man City Have Won More Points In 2021 Than Arsenal, Liverpool And Tottenham Combined

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City continued their exceptional form in the competition when they defeated Arsenal on Sunday. Despite the initial struggle, Pep Guardiola has guided his side to the top of the Premier League with a massive lead over second-placed Manchester United. A new stat suggests their dominance in the competition where they have won more points than Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham combined since the turn of the year.

Man City have won more points than Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham put together

Since the start of 2021, Man City have gone on to bag 33 points to their credit. The Etihad based outfit put up a decent performance to bag a thrilling win over Chelsea in their first game of the new year. They have since gone on to win 11 games they have played in the competition, including victories against Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Manchester City make it 1⃣8⃣ wins in a row. 🔥🔥



That's a lot of Ws.#UCL pic.twitter.com/NC5MGF6upz — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 21, 2021

Interestingly, the three clubs have picked up just 28 points when put together since the turn of the year. Defending champions Liverpool conceded their fourth successive defeat in the Premier League following an embarrassing loss against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton. The Reds have played nine league games since January, losing on six occasions, while racking up just two victories. In all, they have clinched seven points in 2021.

Tottenham too have played nine league games in 2021, racking up a mere two victories. Jose Mourinho's men have won seven points since then. Mikel Arteta's men, who were handed a close-edged defeat by Man City on Sunday, have managed to bag 14 points in 2021, with four wins to their credit.

Arsenal vs Man City: Guardiola's men cement top spot in Premier League standings

Man City managed to continue their Premier League winning streak in the game against the Gunners at Emirates. Raheem Sterling bagged the lead in as early as the 2nd minute as he headed home a scintillating cross from Riyad Mahrez. Guardiola's men went on to defend their lead throughout the course of the game to bag their 18th win in a row.

Man City have strengthened their hold in the Premier League following their recent form. Guardiola's men claim the top spot in the Premier League standings with 59 points after 25 games. They have a 10-point lead over second-placed Man United and will next play Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

