Man City Set English Top-flight Record As Guardiola Beats Barcelona Win Percentage

Manchester City continue to break records and Pep Guardiola's did so again after their win over Swansea City on Wednesday. The Premier League outfit has been a force to reckon with since Guardiola took over the reins and is inching towards its third Premier League title in four seasons. The rise in form is remarkable after the Cityzens struggled early in the season before basking under a good run of form.

Man City record: Pep Guardiola's side become first Premier League club to win 15 consecutive games

Man City now boast of the longest winning run in English top-flight, having registered 15 wins on the trot following their win over Swansea. Pep Guardiola's men are now unbeaten across 22 games in all competitions since their 2-0 defeat against Tottenham earlier this season. The Premier League leaders have only conceded five goals during their 15-game winning run while smashing in 40 as Guardiola has got their campaign back on track after a disastrous last season. The run began on December 19 with a 1-0 Premier League victory at Southampton. During the course of that streak, there have been two Carabao Cup victories, including the one against Manchester United that propelled them to the final.

Man City will be hoping to seal their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup title, aiming to equal Liverpool's record, which managed between 1981 and 1984. The run has also included three FA Cup wins, including the win on Wednesday against Swansea. Pep Guardiola's men have defeated Manchester United, Liverpool, high-flying Aston Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea during this period, marking their credentials as title favourites for the season. Man City are currently five points ahead of Man United at the top of the Premier League standings, with a game in hand over their arch-rivals.

Speaking to BT on Man City's unbeaten record, Pep Guardiola said that he was pleased with the milestone and it was a reflection of his team's efforts and consistency. The Man City boss admitted that it was not easy to go on a run like this in modern times and wanted his team to cherish it while keeping an eye on the next game coming up. Guardiola further stressed that achieving the record during the winter break and Christmas made it sweeter as it is one of the busiest periods of the season.

FA Cup results: Swansea vs Man City highlights

Championship outfit Swansea were no match for Manchester City, who romped to a comfortable 3-1 win at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday. Right-back Kyle Walker opened the scoring for the visitors before Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus added a goal each in the second half to put the game beyond doubt. Swansea got a late consolation goal through Morgan Whittaker but were thoroughly outplayed by the PL giants.

(Image Courtesy: Man City Twitter)