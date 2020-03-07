'Man City Were Never Interested In Bruno Fernandes', Says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that the club was never interested in Bruno Fernandes and that a 'thousand' players get linked to the club. His remarks came in the build-up to the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

'We were not bidding'

"I said many times it looks like we are linked with a thousand million players every month. So I don’t know if the agents want to create something to do that. But I think the club was not in talks with his agent about this player, but they link this guy and a thousand million more."

The Spaniard added, "I don’t know what it means ‘my type of player.’ I like defenders too and good headers. I don’t believe too much that these players are perfect for this manager. I think he is an exceptional player, that is why Man United bought him."

Man Utd announced the signing of Fernandes from Sporting Club de Portugal on January 30.

When asked about his counterpart and the style deployed by Solskjaer's side, Guardiola said, "When I saw the last games they were incredibly aggressive and in Old Trafford, that will happen. In some games they defend against us, but what I saw in the last games, not just against us, but against every team in the league, what I saw they were aggressive. When I saw the last games they were incredibly aggressive and in Old Trafford, that will happen,” he added. “In some games, they defend against us, but what I saw in the last games, not just against us, but against every team in the league, what I saw they were aggressive."

The two clubs will clash for the 182nd time on Sunday at Old Trafford and it will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season.

(with inputs from ANI)