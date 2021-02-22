Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Calls Reporter's Moustache 'Sexy' In Absurd Exchange: WATCH

Manchester City put in a decent display against Arsenal to continue their exceptional run of form in the Premier League. Manager Pep Guardiola has received high praise from across quarters even as he looks to dominate Europe with the Etihad-based outfit, with Premier League title now in close sight of the manager.

Amid the sensational form from the team following the initial struggle in the league, it is thus natural to expect wittiness and sarcasm from the Spanish tactician. Indeed, his sarcastic tone was on the fore when he went on to compliment a reporter for his moustache during his pre-match interaction with the media.

Pep Guardiola describes reporter's moustache as sexy and attractive

Fred Caldeira, a reporter from England, was about to put forth his question to Guardiola prior to his side's clash against Arsenal in the Premier League. His question was based on Fernandinho's leadership qualities, but the manager decided to disrupt him in the middle and went all out to pass on a surprising comment.

Sexta-feira, 19/02/2021: o dia em que Pep Guardiola chamou o meu bigode de sexy. pic.twitter.com/lLqCxmsvwr — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) February 20, 2021

Guardiola insisted, "I like your moustache, Fred." He further described it as attractive and sexy even as Caldeira erupted in laughter. The reporter than revealed that he had a beard but decided to don a no-beard look amid the coronavirus induced lockdown in the UK.

Man City record: 18 straight wins for Guardiola's men

Man City managed a narrow win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. England international Raheem Sterling struck a sensational header following a brilliant cross from Riyad Mahrez as early as the 2nd minute. And the Etihad-based outfit went on to defend the lead until the final minute.

Interestingly, this was Man City's 18th straight win, 13 of which have come up in the Premier League. Besides, Guardiola's men have bagged 33 points since the turn of the current year. This tally is more than the combined number of points won by Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man City fixtures' update as they stay firm in Premier League table

Man City are in the driving seat following their comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table. The Cityzens have managed to bag 59 points in 25 games, 10 more than second-placed Manchester United. They next play Borussia Monchengladbach in the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Fred Caldeira Twitter