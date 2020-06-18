Man City Great Micah Richards Opens Up On How He Became Immune To Racism While Growing Up

Man City great Micah Richards has opened up on the recent 'Black Lives Matter' campaign and how he became immune to racism while growing up. The Man City icon recalled his own experiences of racism and how he managed to put the abuse aside while trying to focus on his playing career. The former Man City star revealed that he was raised with the mentality that he needs to be at least two or three times as good as a white person to get any kind of role in life but always thought of it as a 'stupid' mentality

Man City great Micah Richards racism incidents

The Premier League restart on June 17, witnessed an incredible moment as players donned the phrase 'Black Lives Matter' on their jerseys replacing their names. The Premier League players also took a moment to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and victims of the coronavirus. Just before the Premier League restart, Man City legend Micah Richards opened up on the racism he dealt with while coming from a poor background.

"We need to all work together to make real change." 🤝@MicahRichards speaks about the #BlackLivesMatter movement and how his mentality has changed. pic.twitter.com/j64c20KSGe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 17, 2020

The 31-year-old Englishman spoke to Sky Sports and touched upon the Micah Richards racism incidents while coming from a poor background in Leeds as chances to become successful were few and far between. The former Man City right-back claimed that most people wouldn't believe the Micah Richards racism stories and the way in which the police treated a number of African-American members of the community in his area. Richards spoke about the racist abuse he received while playing football every week as he was the only African-American in the Leeds City Boys team.

Former #ManCity man Micah Richards opens up about his experience with racism: "When I played for Leeds City Boys I was the only black player on the team and I was racially abused every week..."



Continued below ⬇️👇 pic.twitter.com/gAv9CqodrV — Bluemoon Hub (@bluemoonhub) June 14, 2020

Richards then added that not many would understand the racism and abuse he went through during his playing career and over a period of time the Man City icon developed immunity towards racism. Although Richards states that putting racism to one side is not the right thing to do, the ex-England international wants more people to get together and take a stand. Richards concluded by stating that a change needs to be made as all lives matter but at the moment, the African-American community are facing injustice.

Micah Richards career: Two-time Premier League champion

Micah Richards spent 10 seasons at Man City from 2005 till 2015 but was loaned out to Serie A club Fiorentina during the 2014-15 season. The highlights of the Micah Richards career at Man City include two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup. Micah Richards joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2015 but suffered a series of knee injuries that forced him into early retirement in July 2019.

