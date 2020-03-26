The Debate
Kevin De Bruyne Posts Epic Leg Workout Video With Kids In Self-quarantine; Watch

Football News

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen working on his legs along with his kids, inviting fans' reactions.

Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne posted an epic workout video along with his kids recently. The Belgian midfielder has been under self-quarantine for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, the Premier League has been suspended until the end of April fearing the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the whole of Europe.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne likely to feature in Manchester derby as Pep Guardiola eyes 3 points

Kevin de Bruyne leg day video goes viral

The Kevin de Bruyne leg day video went viral recently on social media. He posted the video on Twitter in which he is seen working out with his kids. His two kids seem to linger on his legs while the midfielder attempts to work on his legs. De Bruyne's kids, who are seen wearing Man City jerseys, erupt in laughter during the act. The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Creative leg day with the kids.”

Also Read | Man City star Kevin De Bruyne could miss Manchester Derby due to injury: Report

Fans react to Kevin de Bruyne leg day video

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne lifts Manchester City's spirits after Euro ban

Premier League suspension extended

Manchester City have suspended all training activities for the first-team squad keeping in view the worsening pandemic situation in England. Earlier, the Premier League games were suspended until April 3. However, an emergency meeting that was held last Thursday agreed to extend the suspension until the end of April.

Also Read | Bong Joon-Ho: Oscar-winning director wants to have 'fantasy dinner' with Kevin de Bruyne

First Published:
