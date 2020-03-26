Kevin De Bruyne Posts Epic Leg Workout Video With Kids In Self-quarantine; Watch

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne posted an epic workout video along with his kids recently. The Belgian midfielder has been under self-quarantine for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, the Premier League has been suspended until the end of April fearing the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the whole of Europe.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne likely to feature in Manchester derby as Pep Guardiola eyes 3 points

Kevin de Bruyne leg day video goes viral

Creative legday with the kids pic.twitter.com/GkrzNYz4Mw — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) March 25, 2020

The Kevin de Bruyne leg day video went viral recently on social media. He posted the video on Twitter in which he is seen working out with his kids. His two kids seem to linger on his legs while the midfielder attempts to work on his legs. De Bruyne's kids, who are seen wearing Man City jerseys, erupt in laughter during the act. The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, “Creative leg day with the kids.”

Also Read | Man City star Kevin De Bruyne could miss Manchester Derby due to injury: Report

Fans react to Kevin de Bruyne leg day video

If I were to be given an opportunity to see you someday, I shall be the happiest and no doubt I will name my firstborn DE BRUYNE — Edinho (@KnowEdi) March 25, 2020

Keep those quads strong. Plenty of crosses, strikes and opportunities to create for MCFC. Your fans are starving and thirsty too. Stay healthy and take care of your family, peace. We are here. — Deeds💙⚽🌊🍸 (@Deeds46820608) March 25, 2020

Chill bro. City needs your knees. We love you Kevin♥️ — Kevin DeBruyne (@Blacksheep_tate) March 25, 2020

Also working the abs 👍 — Derek Taylor (@yeteneki) March 25, 2020

Don't tear your calf, KEV! — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 25, 2020

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne lifts Manchester City's spirits after Euro ban

Premier League suspension extended

Manchester City have suspended all training activities for the first-team squad keeping in view the worsening pandemic situation in England. Earlier, the Premier League games were suspended until April 3. However, an emergency meeting that was held last Thursday agreed to extend the suspension until the end of April.

Also Read | Bong Joon-Ho: Oscar-winning director wants to have 'fantasy dinner' with Kevin de Bruyne