Man City Winger Leroy Sane Agrees To Five-year Contract With Bayern Munich: Report

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been out of the squad for almost a season now after he suffered a major injury during pre-season. His injury, however, has not deterred rumours of a move away from the Etihad. The winger has been linked with a return to Germany, with Bayern Munich interested in signing him. Recent reports suggest that the player has agreed on terms with the Bavarian giants.

Leroy Sane transfer: Winger agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich

According to media reports in Germany, Man City winger Leroy Sane has agreed to personal terms with Bayern Munich. The Germany international has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the defending Bundesliga giants. However, the reports also suggest that an agreement between Man City and Bayern Munich over a transfer fee is yet to be agreed upon.

Our Story: @FCBayern will start with 40 Mio Euros as a basis for negotiations with @ManCity for the Transfer of @LeroySane19 @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 5, 2020

Leroy Sane transfer: Man City offered £34 million by Bayern Munich

According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich have started negotiating with Man City, with an opening offer hovering in the range of £34 million ($43 million). However, this amount is considerably less than what the Bavarian giants were willing to pay last summer - £87 million ($108 million). In fact, Man City paid £44 million ($54 million) to Schalke 04 in 2016 to sign Sane.

Leroy Sane transfer: Bayern Munich determined to seal the transfer

It is reported that Bayern Munich believe Leroy Sane's personal commitment to play for the Bundesliga giants will help them in pressurising Man City to agree to a lower transfer fee. The Bundesliga leaders believe that any deal hovering within the £52 million mark ($65 million) will be a transfer success for them. Despite the coronavirus outbreak as well as the financial losses that the clubs have accrued, Bayern Munich are determined to seal Leroy Sane's deal this summer.

