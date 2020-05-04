Sergio Aguero Reveals Key Diet Change Turned Him Into A Prolific Goalscorer At Man City

Man City superstar Sergio Aguero is renowned as one of the greatest goalscorers to ever grace the Premier League. However, the Argentine revealed that he once struggled with his weight issues upon initially arriving at Man City from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid in 2011. Following a strict Sergio Aguero diet change along with cutting down on barbeques has allowed the fourth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League to rack up the goals for Man City.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba Aims At Strong Man United Return With Gruelling Solo Training Sessions At Home

Sergio Aguero diet change: Three-year struggle at Man City

While speaking to TyC Sports, Sergio Aguero revealed that he struggled for three years with his weight and movement on the pitch due to constantly gorging on barbeques and steaks from 2013 till 2016. Sergio Aguero also admitted to feeling 'dizzy' on the field because of eating the meaty rich portions of beef - a food that is commonly eaten by locals in Argentina on a regular basis. However, the Serio Aguero diet change was advised by an Italian doctor and he claimed his life has been different ever since.

ALSO READ: Raheem Sterling Close To Signing £100 Million Deal To Become The Face Of Puma

Sergio Aguero diet change: Aguero speaks on effects of losing weight

Upon meeting with the Italian doctor, Sergio Aguero switched to eating a portion of chicken and rice every time he felt the urge to binge on something discarding the heavy beef meals. The doctor also informed Sergio Aguero that even half a kilogram is crucial for athletes and losing small amounts of weight make a footballer 'feel the difference'. Ever since the Sergio Aguero diet change, the 31-year-old lost 1.5 kgs and admitted to feeling like a new player under Pep Guardiola at Man City. Amid the coronavirus crisis that has suspended the Premier League, Sergio Aguero has been training from home.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe Set To Be Paid £600,000 A Week By PSG To Keep Madrid Interest Away: Reports

Sergio Aguero goals: Premier League return

Man City are currently 25 points behind Liverpool in second place and have no realistic chance of catching the Reds upon the Premier League return. However, Man City's top goalscorer of all time has been in prolific form for the Premier League giants since signing in 2011 and remains in the hunt for the elusive Champions League title. Here are the 180 Sergio Aguero goals scored in the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Man United's Marcos Rojo Flouts COVID-19 Lockdown Rules To Smoke And Play Cards