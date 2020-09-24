Man City Ready To Bid €65M For Jules Kounde, Convinced Player Will Join From Sevilla

Manchester City began their Premier League campaign with a sensational 3-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, Pep Guardiola still has some major issues to sort out, largely with the defensive struggles that saw his side concede the Premier League title to Liverpool last season. With the Spanish tactician keen on bolstering his defense, the club are set to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Man City transfer news: Jules Kounde transfer on the anvil

According to a report on the Man City transfer news by Sky Sports, Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has agreed to join the Etihad-based outfit this summer transfer window. The Frenchman now awaits the two clubs to reach an amicable agreement to facilitate the Jules Kounde transfer to Man City. He has emerged as the top target for Pep Guardiola this summer.

The Man City transfer news reveals that the club have made an official bid of €65 million to the LaLiga giants. Pep Guardiola and co are confident of landing the centre-back for the offered amount, which is close to his release clause. Man City are confident that they will be able to seal the Jules Kounde transfer in the coming days.

Man City transfer news: Club to block Eric Garcia's transfer to Barcelona

The Man City transfer news suggest that Man City are blocking Eric Garcia's move to Barcelona. The Spaniard has been rumoured to move to Spain this summer. However, the Premier League heavyweights will allow Eric Garcia to join Barcelona only when the Jules Kounde transfer is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Man City will not negotiate for the Eric Garcia transfer to Barcelona if a deal for Jules Kounde is not agreed upon. The 19-year-old defender has a year left on his Man City contract. He will leave only next season if the deal for the Sevilla centre-back fails to materialise.

Man City to play Bournemouth

Reports in the Spanish media claim that Barcelona were willing to pay €18 million for the transfer of Eric Garcia. But, his transfer will ultimately depend on the signing of Jules Kounde. Besides that, Man City have also roped in Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Ferran Torres from Valencia. Amid the Jules Kounde transfer talks, Pep Guardiola's men will next come up against Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Sevilla Instagram