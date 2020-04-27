Diego Maradona Defends Ronaldinho Amidst The Brazilian's Passport Fraud Case In Paraguay

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has come in support of Ronaldinho, who is currently under house arrest in Paraguay. Diego Maradona believes that the former Barcelona superstar is not a criminal. The 2005 Ballon D'or winner Ronaldinho is still under Paraguan custody after he was charged for entering the country with a fake passport.

Many football fans are aware as to why was Ronaldinho arrested last month. Ronaldinho and his brother were sentenced to jail on March 6, 2020, before they got out on bail. However, Ronaldinho denied all the charges against him as he said that he was unaware that he was committing any crime.

Also Read | Who Has Neymar Dated? Neymar's Girlfriends, Dating History, Relationship Status Revealed

Ronaldinho fake passport: Diego Maradona will support Ronaldinho till the end

Argentina's all-time great Diego Maradona stated that Ronaldinho is innocent and that he is getting targetted because of his iconic status. While talking with Argentine press El Dia de La Plata, Diego Maradona stated that he was sad after he got to know what happened with Ronaldinho. Diego Maradona added that the Brazilian only visited Paraguay for work.

Diego Maradona insisted that he will support Ronaldinho until the end. 'His mistake is being an idol, it seems. He is my friend and I support him to the death.' said Diego Maradona.

Also Read | Jordan Henderson Did Not Ask For Lionel Messi's Jersey Post Camp Nou Drubbing; Here's Why

Ronaldinho fake passport: Statement of Ronaldinho's lawyer

Ronaldinho's lawyer Adolfo Marin admitted that his client acted in a 'stupid' manner but also accused the courts to avoid Ronaldinho's side of the story. "The courts have not taken into account the fact that Ronaldinho didn't know he was committing a crime, because he didn't understand he had been given false documents. He is stupid," Marin was quoted as saying by multiple news agencies. Ronaldinho's legal team has termed his detention as 'arbitrary, abusive and illegal'.

Also Read | Ex-Arsenal Keeper Szczesny Opens Up On The Time Wenger Fined Him For Smoking In The Shower

Ronaldinho is currently under house arrest in one of the most famous hotels in Paraguay. Ronaldinho and his brother are only guests in the hotel amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Ronaldinho is being provided with all the essential amenities like TV and swimming pool while being under house arrest. It was reported the star demanded a football and an open space to pass his time while being under house arrest. And his request was granted by the officials.

Also Read | Chelsea Interested In Signing Arsenal Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Report