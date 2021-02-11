Bayern Munich Eye Mo Salah Mega-transfer As Liverpool Issue Warning To Bundesliga Giants

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has witnessed an impeccable rise ever since his move to Liverpool from AS Roma. He has gone on to win the Champions League as well as the Premier League, while also setting several records to his name. Salah's goalscoring instincts have invited attention from top clubs including Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are keen on landing the forward, but Liverpool have a word of caution for the defending European champions.

Bayern Munich transfer news: Bavarian CEO compares Salah to Messi

Mo Salah transfer talks linking him with Bayern rifled up after the Bavarian CEO's comments. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently described Salah as the "Lionel Messi of Africa", drawing comparisons with the Barcelona legend. Interestingly, Barcelona have been linked with the Liverpool sensation, apart from the Egyptian's timely link-ups with Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich legend and current chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "Salah is the Messi of Africa. What he has achieved can be compared to what Messi and Ronaldo did with Barcelona and Real Madrid.” #awlfc [goal] pic.twitter.com/erlifVnif0 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 9, 2021

As quoted by The Sun, Rummenigge insisted it would be an honour to have Salah at the Allianz Arena. "Salah is the Messi of Africa and has the skills to play for the best teams in the world. What he has achieved can be compared to what Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo did with Barca and Real (Madrid)," he said.

Mo Salah transfer away from Liverpool? Egyptian keen on Anfield stay

However, Rummenigge's recent comments haven't gone down well with the defending Premier League champions. The Reds have rubbished the transfer talks linking Mo Salah to Bayern. Jurgen Klopp is delighted with the Egyptian forward and will not be keen on trading on the player.

The 28-year-old, who earns £200,000-a-week, sees off his Liverpool contract in June 2023. And he isn't keen on seeking an exit anytime soon despite the fact that he had expressed his desire of playing in Spain in an interview a couple of months ago. In another interview, the former Roma superstar confirmed his stay with Liverpool, insisting he wishes to continue at Anfield for his entire career but the matter rests with the club ultimately.

Salah among best performers even as Liverpool tumble

Salah has been one of the top performers for the Reds this season. He has racked up 21 goals in 32 games across all competitions including four assists to his credit. However, his 15 Premier League goals haven't proven sufficient in the title chase as the defending champions sit fourth in the competition, 10 points adrift of current leaders Manchester City.

