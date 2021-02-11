Marcus Rashford Offers Condolences To Jurgen Klopp After Reds Boss’ Mother Passes away

Man United superstar Marcus Rashford put rivalries aside to offer his condolences to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who tragically lost his mother Elisabeth last month. Klopp's mother had, in fact, passed away on January 19 but the news of Elisabeth's death was made public on Tuesday via a German newspaper. Unfortunately for Klopp, he was unable to attend the funeral in Germany due to the strict COVID-19 travel restrictions in the country.

ALSO READ: Yaya Toure Appointed Olympic Donetsk Coach, Shocks His Own Agent With The Move

Jurgen Klopp's mother passes away, Liverpool boss missed funeral in Germany due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

On Wednesday, German newspaper Schwarzwaelder Bote revealed that Jurgen Klopp's mother Elisabeth had passed away on January 19 at the age of 81. The report claimed that Elisabeth was suffering from a long-term illness and that her funeral had taken place on Tuesday. Sadly, Klopp couldn't even make it to his mother's funeral due to the travel ban in Germany as the country is not allowing anyone to enter from countries that are dealing with mutations of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich Eye Mo Salah Mega-transfer As Liverpool Issue Warning To Bundesliga Giants

You’ll Never Walk Alone, Jürgen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mjgSmXZWgn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2021

However, Klopp's special tribute for his mother was posted in the newspaper. The 53-year-old stated that his mother Elisabeth "meant everything to him". He added, "She was a real mum in the best sense of the word. As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now.” Fans on social media were quick to react to the devastating news of Klopp's mother's death and several communities also offered their condolences to the Liverpool head coach.

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov Spoke To Ronaldo, PSG President About Playing Football Professionally

Exactly this, thoughts with you and your loved ones. 🙏🏾 @LFC https://t.co/RJHMA146Jb — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 10, 2021

Marcus Rashford sends classy message to Klopp after death of Liverpool manager's mother

Just hours after the death of Klopp's mother was made public, Liverpool's rivals Manchester United and Manchester City expressed their condolences to the Reds manager on social media. Man United forward Marcus Rashford also took to Twitter to send a message of support to Klopp and his family. The English striker replied to Man United's message for Klopp and wrote, "Exactly this, thoughts with you and your loved ones".

Condolences. My thoughts are with you 🙏🏾 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 10, 2021

Former Liverpool star Raheem Sterling also had a message for Klopp. The Man City forward offered his condolences to Klopp after Liverpool also offered support to their manager.

ALSO READ: Who Was Kasia Lenhardt? Model Commits Suicide After Breakup With Bayern's Jerome Boateng

Liverpool have suffered a blip in form over the past few weeks, which has seen them slip down to fourth in the Premier League standings. The reigning English champions are now 10 points behind league leaders Man City, who still have a game in hand. Liverpool will now travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday.

Image Credits - AP