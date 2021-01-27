Man City Stars Gundogan, Stones And Ruben Dias Have STAGGERING Stats This Season

Man City cruised to a 5-0 away win over West Brom on Tuesday night and climbed to the summit of the Premier League standings after Matchday 19. City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan continued his hot streak by scoring twice while Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling also got on the scoresheet. The Cityzens also became the ninth team to top the Premier League this season with their 11th consecutive win across all competitions.

West Brom vs Man City: Ilkay Gundogan goals make light of KDB's absence

Ilkay Gundogan got Man City off to a great start at the Hawthorns — in the absence of star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne — as the German opened the scoring in the sixth minute. The visitors doubled their lead through Joao Cancel in the 20th minute before Gundogan grabbed his second of the night at the half-hour mark.

Seven goals in his last eight Premier League games.



Ilkay Gündogan can not stop scoring. ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oK9iAx2t1L — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 26, 2021

It was the 30-year-old's seventh goal in his last eight Premier League games and it also made him City's highest scorer this season. Riyad Mahrez then scored just before half-time in trademark style as he cut inside after collecting Raheem Sterling’s crossfield pass and swerved home a left-footed shot. Raheem Sterling then completed the rout in the second half to make it 5-0 as City moved one point clear at the top of the table.

🤯 Ilkay Gundogan has scored at least two more goals than any other player in the Premier League in 2021 (5) pic.twitter.com/ClD9GlRY5m — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 27, 2021

John Stones and Ruben Dias stats: Man City's formidable backline partnership

Although City were at their lethal best in front of goal, another positive takeaway from the game against West Brom was that Pep Guardiola's side kept another clean sheet. Man City have conceded just 13 goals, which is the fewest in the league this season as Ruben Dias and John Stones have looked solid together.

Man City have conceded ONE goal across all competitions when Rúben Dias and John Stones start this season.



WWWDWWWWWWWW



12 games. 11 wins. 11 clean sheets. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cAUuGa5Ltm — William Hill (@WilliamHill) January 26, 2021

City have conceded only one goal across all competitions when Stones and Dias have started together at centre-back. Stones also chipped in with two goals during the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on January 18. Dias also appears to have fit in smoothly following his £61.6m transfer from Benfica in the summer.

Man City will be hoping to continue their impressive scoring and defensive record when they host Sheffield United at the weekend. Guardiola's side then face Burnley at Turf Moor next Wednesday before a blockbuster clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Image Credits - John Stones, Ruben Dias, Man City Instagram