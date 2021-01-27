Juventus Legend Buffon Facing Ban For ‘blasphemy’ During Win Over Parma In December

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is facing a one-match fan if found guilty of using an alleged blasphemous expression during a game against Parma on December 19. The 10-time Scudetto winner reportedly reproached fellow teammate Manolo Portanova late in the game, which ended in a 4-0 win for the Bianconeri. The Italian FA has now opened an investigation after a clip of the incident went viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Villarreal Boss Unai Emery All Set To Buy Historic Spanish Club Real Union De Irun

Gianluigi Buffon ban: Juventus icon facing one-game suspension if found guilty of 'blasphemy'

According to reports from AS, Gianluigi Buffon is set to be sanctioned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) after he was found to have used a "blasphemous expression" during Juventus' 4-0 win against Parma in December. The Italian FA opened an investigation in the aftermath of the match and confirmed on Tuesday that the case had now been passed to the country's federal court. If found guilty, Buffon is likely to receive a one-match ban.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Learning French Amid PSG Transfer Interest: Reports

The blasphemous incident reportedly occurred when Buffon yelled out at midfielder Portanova in the 80th minute of the game by telling him: “I want to see you stay there, running and suffering.” Then came the alleged blasphemous word or expression before Buffon rounded off his instructions to the 21-year-old starlet: "I don’t care about anything else.” At the time, Juventus were leading 3-0. The outburst on the pitch was heard due to the absence of fans in the stadium.

Info @GoalItalia : Gigi Buffon was referred by the Federal Attorney for blasphemy during Juve match against Parma. He's is now in danger. #JFC — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) January 26, 2021

ALSO READ: Is Barcelona Nearing Bankruptcy? Club Fails To Pay Half-yearly Wages Of Lionel Messi & Co.

Blasphemy is often considered the worst type of swearing in the Italian language. In 2010, a "Blasphemy Law" was introduced in Italy, which led to a spate of sports stars being sanctioned. Bryan Cristante, Francesco Magnanelli, Matteo Scozzarella and Rolando Mandragora are some of the Italian players that have been penalised for blasphemy in the past.

Buffon would have addressed his mate Manolo Portanova with a blasphemous expression captured by the microphones placed on the sidelines. #JFC — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) January 26, 2021

ALSO READ: Chelsea's New Boss Thomas Tuchel Takes Late Training Session As Blues Prepare For Wolves

This season, Buffon has made six appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady and has served as backup to Wojciech Szczesny since returning to Turin from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Juventus are currently fourth in the Serie A standings, seven points behind league leaders AC Milan, with a game in hand.

The 2006 World Cup winner made 176 appearances for Italy before announcing his retirement from international football in 2018. Along with 10 Serie A titles, Buffon has won five Italian Cups, seven Italian Super Cups and one Ligue 1 title in his illustrious career.

Image Credits - Gianluigi Buffon Instagram