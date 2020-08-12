Kalidou Koulibaly’s Agent To Start Discussions With Napoli President Over Man City Offer

Man City are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit to sign Napoli's 29-year-old centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. As per reports, Manchester City have scheduled a meeting with the Neapolitans next week to proceed with their approach to sign Koulibaly. After signing Nathan Ake, Pep Guardiola has made Kalidou Koulibaly his primary target for next season. England's John Stones has fallen down the pecking order at City and Guardiola has made it clear that 19-year-old Eric Gracia has refused to extend his contract with the team. Manchester City's poor defence has been a talking point this season and the Cityzens are keen to rectify their mistakes before the start of next season.

Kalidou Koulibaly to Man City: Pep Guardiola aiming to match Liverpool's resilience

Liverpool's title quest this season has seemingly left Manchester City wanting in defence. Man City have reportedly made a bid of €60 million for Kalidou Koulibaly, However, Napoli have rejected the offer and reportedly stand firm on their demand of €80 million for the Senegalese centre-back. There are many reports of a rumoured feud between Man City officials and Napoli's president Aurelio de Laurentiis over Koulibaly's negotiations.

Man City in advance talk with Koulibaly's agent

Man City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain has reportedly stated that he has offered Koulibaly's agent, Fali Ramadani, a 'substantial salary' to ensure that the deal goes through. Fali Ramadani is expected to hold a meeting with Napoli officials to convince the board to let the player leave for England. According to SportWitness, Ramadani is expected to present a deal worth €65 million from Manchester City to Napoli. The report further suggests that Koulibaly will earn up to €6.5M a season with the club.

#ManCity are in ‘advanced talks’ with agent Fali Ramadani to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, and have a contract prepared until 2025. City are also working to reach an agreement with Napoli, with Aurelio De Laurentiis demanding at least €80M.



[@NicoSchira] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 12, 2020

Kalidou Koulibaly transfer: Manchester City to meet Napoli officials

As reported by FootMercato, Manchester City have contacted Napoli officials to churn out a suitable deal for both parties in the Koulibaly deal. Manchester City and Napoli have set a meeting next week to discuss Kalidou Koulibaly's 'exit conditions'. Manchester City's arch-rivals Manchester United are also in the race to sign Napoli's defender as a replacement for the 26-year-old Victor Lindelof. Napoli are open to letting Koulibaly leave and have Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes in their sights to replace the Senegalese centre-back.

Ramadani will present a €65M offer from #ManCity - who are also offering a four year contract to Koulibaly worth €6.5M a season. City are ‘serious’ about the signing.



[@mattinodinapoli via @Sport_Witness] https://t.co/lDYUi0rJ0m — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 12, 2020

