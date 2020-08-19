Pep Guardiola Set To Make THIRD Signing Of The Window With Deal For Koulibaly Worth €70M

After signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Ferran Torres from Valencia, Manchester City look set to continue their transfer spending spree. According to the latest round of Man City transfer news, Pep Guardiola will now look to bring in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Koulibaly to Man City rumours have been going strong for some time now, with the Man City manager keen to reinforce his defence after a season where the club failed to win the Premier League or the Champions League.

Man City transfer news: City make latest offer for Koulibaly transfer

Reports covering Man City transfer news suggest that the club is set to raise their bid for the Senegalese defender. Il Mattino claims that Man City’s latest bid for the Koulibaly transfer will see them offer €70 million plus bonuses for the 29-year-old. While this is some way off Napoli’s €80 million valuation of the defender, reports in Italy indicate that there are high chances that the Koulibaly to Man City transfer may go through this summer. Man City face competition for the top defender though, with arch-rivals Manchester United rumoured to be interested in the player as well.

Kalidou Koulibaly has practically found an agreement with #ManCity over a five-year deal. The deal could be concluded for €70M plus bonuses, with Fali Ramadani about to present the new offer to Napoli.



[@CorSport via @CalcioNapoli24] pic.twitter.com/p0oscXsnuZ — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 19, 2020

Some publications covering Man City transfer news have also given an indication of the intricacies of Koulibaly’s contract. Fichajes.com wrote that the Koulibaly to Man City transfer will see the defender earn €9 million per season, in addition to a series of performance-related variables. Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claimed that the only thing left to discuss is the fee for the Koulibaly transfer, as the player has already agreed personal terms with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano also tweeted a development on the rumoured Koulibaly to Man City transfer. The journalist said that Pep Guardiola is keen to sign another defender after Ake. While talks are going on between Napoli and Man City, the two clubs are yet to find an agreement. He also mentioned that the Koulibaly transfer situation is complicated due to the strained relations between the two clubs. A few years ago, the Naples club had agreed to sell Jorginho to Man City, with the midfielder making a last-minute U-turn as he made his way to Chelsea. If the Koulibaly to Man City deal goes through, Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes is the main target for the Italian club as a replacement for the Senegalese.

Koulibaly situation. Pep wants another CB after signing Aké.

Talks are still on between Man City and Napoli to find an agreement - the two clubs had problems years ago because of Jorginho deal (agreed w/City, hijacked by Chelsea). Man City in contact with his agent too. 🔵 #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

Man City transfer news roundup

Pep Guardiola has been extremely active in the transfer market, already managing to make two signs early in the window. Harry Winks is the latest player being linked with a move to Man City. Even Lionel Messi has been linked with a reunion with Pep Guardiola, as it is rumoured that the star forward is unhappy at Barcelona.

