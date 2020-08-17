Man City Players Unhappy With Pep Guardiola? Questions Raised On Team Selection Vs Lyon

Man City crashed out of the Champions League quarter-final stage for the third time in a row following a 1-3 defeat against Lyon and some players were reportedly left unhappy with the Spaniard's team selection, according to The Athletic. Pep Guardiola opted against starting the likes of David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden and also used an unfamiliar 3-4-3 formation. Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score the decisive two goals that eventually knocked Man City out of the elite European competition.

ALSO READ: India Men's Football Team Lauds Decision To Reschedule World Cup Qualifiers

Rio Ferdinand questions Pep Guardiola's team selection for Man City vs Lyon game

While speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, Man United legend Rio Ferdinand raised questions over Pep Guardiola's team selection for Man City vs Lyon. The Man City boss used a 3-4-3 formation and deployed Joao Cancelo as a left wing-back while also starting 19-year-old Eric Garcia in the heart of the defense. Guardiola also opted to play with two deep-lying midfielders in Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri who failed to provide any creative spark in attack for the Citizens. Fans on social media were also fuming at Guardiola's decision to bench a number of star forward players

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Mexican Striker To Join Juventus Instead Of Man United: Report

Rio Ferdinand, a Champions League winner himself, went on to point out the issues in Guardiola's team selection vs Lyon. He said, "Pep needs to take a look at his formation and team selection. Cancelo had to come back on his right-foot most of the time while playing at left wing-back. He missed the trick with not using his star players in the wide areas as the imagination and creativity were all on the bench". In conclusion, Ferdinand pointed out that Guardiola should have opted to use either of the two Silva's, Mahrez or Foden, to create some nervousness for the Lyon defence.

The relationship remains tight between the #ManCity players and coaching staff and a “connection” is still strong. However, sources close to the squad were unanimous in their assessment - Pep Guardiola got it wrong and they are frustrated it keeps happening.



[@TheAthleticUK] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 17, 2020

Sources close to some #ManCity players seriously questioned both Pep Guardiola’s team selection and tactical approach favoured by the club’s manager in the 3-1 defeat to Lyon.



[@TheAthleticUK] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Neymar Set To Face His Own Sponsor As PSG Brace For RB Leipzig Challenge In UCL Semi-final

Man City vs Lyon: Story of the game

Lyon grabbed a shock lead when Maxwel Cornet finished smartly in the 24th minute of the game. Man City made their first substitution in the 56th minute as Mahrez replaced Fernandinho and 13 minutes later, Kevin De Bruyne slotted superbly for his 16th goal of the season. However, Moussa Dembele came off the bench to put Lyon back in front in the 79th minute. David Silva was then introduced five minutes later as Sterling missed an open goal to draw level. City were left to rue that miss as Dembele scored his second of the game in the 87th minute to all but confirm City's elimination from the Champions League.

ALSO READ: Man City Eyeing Mauricio Pochettino To Take Over As Doubts Loom Over Guardiola’s Future

Image Credits - AP