Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Mexican Striker To Join Juventus Instead Of Man United: Report

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been prolific for Juventus on and off the pitch since he joined Serie A back in 2018. The former Real Madrid superstar ended as Juventus' top scorer in 2019-20 season. Aside from his exploits on the field, Cristiano Ronaldo has been contributing to the betterment of the team in many other ways. Last summer's signing Matthijs de Ligt admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo played a very big role in convincing him to join Juventus and it looks like the Portuguese skipper is ready to play agent for the Bianconeri once again.

Juventus transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Wolves hitman Raul Jimenez

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Wolves striker Raul Jiminez to join Juventus for the upcoming season. Raul Jimenez, 29, went on a remarkable goalscoring run for Wolves in the Premier League and Europa League and he has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. However, Juventus are also in a need of a quality striker and the Mexican has been seriously considered as an option by the Bianconeri.

Juventus to seek aid of Cristiano Ronaldo's agent to seal Raul Jimenez transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul Jimenez are both managed by super-agent Jorge Mendes. Ronaldo has reportedly asked Mendes to aid Juventus in signing Jimenez. Raul Jimenez has found the net 26 times in 53 appearances in 2019-20. Wolves signed Jimenez for £32 million after a loan spell from Benfica last season. Wolves value the Mexican at £60 million.

Raul Jimenez transfer: Man United leading the race to sign the Mexican

Wolves have reportedly found a replacement for Raul Jimenez in the form of SC Braga's Paulinho. Manchester United are believed to be in pole position for the 29-year-old as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add an out-and-out striker to his side. The Red Devils will step up business for the summer after they crashed out of the Europa League this week.

Raul Jimenez transfer: Juventus seeking Gonzalo Higuain replacement

Juventus' new boss Andrea Pirlo is also eager to rejuvenate his side to mould them into serious contenders for the Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo leading from the front. Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette are also being monitored by Juventus as potential replacements for Gonzalo Higuain. Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting Juventus to complete the signing of Raul Jimenez to upgrade their attacking options for next season.

(Image credits: Ronaldo/Instagram)