Man City Unveil New Mosaic-inspired Home Kit For 2020-21 Season, Fan Jury Still Out

Pep Guardiola's deposed Premier League champions took to social media to announce the Man City new kit for next season. The new Man City Puma kit features a mosaic inspired design. After the launch of the Man City home kit, fan reactions were split as they gave their opinions on the Man City new kit for 2020-21.

Also Read: Guardiola Hits Back At Klopp, Mourinho & LaLiga Chief For Criticising Man City CAS Verdict

Man City home kit 2020/2021 launched

Manchester City took to social media and their official website to reveal the Man City home kit for next season. The Cityzens revealed that the new Man City Puma kit has been inspired by Manchester’s iconic mosaics. The mosaic pattern seen on the Man City new kit has been designed as a tribute to the famous mosaics which are located in the creative hub of Manchester’s Northern Quarter. The Man City home kit features the new mosaic pattern in the classic City light blue and white.

Thanks, I hate it — Hiteca (@KoreySamuel) July 16, 2020

Also Read: Man City Hold Peace Talks With UEFA After Bitter FFP Battle To Clear European Ban: Report

The Man City home kit was launched with an appealing video on social media. The video captured visuals of Manchester, the Etihad Stadium as well as of the players wearing the Man City home kit. Players such as Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were seen donning the Man City new kit.

Maybe it'll grow on me but right now... pic.twitter.com/d3kHchC5vZ — Peter Mannion (@CityMannion) July 16, 2020

Also Read: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Fans have mixed reactions to Man City home kit 2020/2021

Its fire 🔥 🔥 🔥 — KDB™ (@BelgianKing17) July 16, 2020

After the kit was launched online, several fans reacted to the Man City new kit. Some fans loved the new kit, saying that the new kit was "dope and fantastic". Another fan wrote how the Man City home kit was the best in the world, and the wait for the Man City new kit was worth it as he was not disappointed. However, not everyone liked the new Man City home kit. One fan shared a GIF hinting that he wasn’t impressed with the Man City new kit, hoping that it will grow on him in the future.

It looks like a swimming pool or a broken glass 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Juana Orrego (@JuanaOrrego7) July 16, 2020

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Calls Out Sir Alex Ferguson, Wenger After Questions On Man City's Spending

Some City fans suggested how the Man City home kit looked like broken glass, with one even commissioning a poll asking users to choose whether the Man City home kit looked like a swimming pool or broken glass. A set of Man City fans even called out kit manufacturer Puma for the design, saying that other Puma kits weren’t as bad as this one.

Now that's what I'm talking about 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9kR53sgfVf — Stush | Steve8K (@Steve8Kofficial) July 16, 2020

Image Courtesy: mancity.com