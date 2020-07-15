Pep Guardiola Calls Out Sir Alex Ferguson, Wenger After Questions On Man City's Spending

Pep Guardiola has hit out at criticism aimed towards Man City's transfer spending over the years and has drawn parallels with the spending of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger during their legendary tenures at Manchester United and Arsenal respectively. Man City's two-year Champions League ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules was overturned by CAS on Monday, which also saw their €30m fine reduced to €10m. The verdict drew staunch criticism, with both Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho opposing the reversal of the ban.

Klopp: I don't think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest. FFP is a good idea. It is there for protecting teams and the competition, so that nobody overspends and have to make sure the money they want to spend is based on the right sources. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 14, 2020

Man City boss Pep Guardiola responds to Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho's comments on CAS decision

Pep Guardiola has launched a staunch defence of Man CIty's spending after saying that they "deserve" an apology for not doing anything wrong. After the four-time Premier League champions' ban was overturned, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that it was not a good day for football as FFP rules are important to protect both teams and the sport as a whole. Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, launched a scathing attack on pep Guardiola' side calling the judgement "disgraceful" and a "disaster" and argued that if Man City were innocent they shouldn't have been fined.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Pep Guardiola suggested that Klopp and Mourinho should ring him up so he can explain the ‘clear’ findings of CAS. The former Bayern Munich boss added that both managers have his number, but believes there is not much to discuss as the judgment from the three independent judges was clear. Pep Guardiola added that Man City are 'clean' and they did not lie or cheat their way through the process. Guardiola then went on an incredible rant, hitting out at the eight teams who urged CAS to take action before the resumption of next season’s Champions League.

PEP 💬 And 20 years ago, Arsene Wenger spent a lot of money to be there as did Alex Ferguson at United. All the clubs spent a lot of money to be there. All the clubs want to be on top. — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 14, 2020

Pep Guardiola responds to criticism on Man City's transfer spend, cites Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger example

Pep Guardiola took aim at Manchester United's recent spending, pointing out how the Red Devils pipped the Cityzens to the signings of Harry Maguire and Alexis Sanchez by paying significantly more money. The former Barcelona manager said that they could not afford the duo and "couldn't pay as United did". Pep Guardiola further said that while Man City have money, other clubs have it too. The Man City boss claimed that while the club spent more in the last decade than in the past, Premier League's legendary managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger also spent heavily to reach the top.

Pep Guardiola claimed that Arsene Wenger, "who defends perfectly Financial Fair Play", knows Man City have done nothing wrong and he did the same thing 20, 25 years ago. Speaking of Sir Alex Ferguson, Guardiola said that the Red Devils paid a lot of money under the charge of the legendary Scot. The former Barcelona boss said that all clubs spend money to become top clubs, and added that without spending it becomes much more difficult. Guardiola also defended his managerial ability, saying that while he is a good manager, he needs good players to succeed and they generally do not come cheap.

