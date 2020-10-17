Man City Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Manchester City take on Arsenal on Matchday 5 of the Premier League. The game will see former colleagues Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola face off against each other once again. The Man City vs Arsenal live stream will begin on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 pm IST. Here is the Man City vs Arsenal live stream information and Man City vs Arsenal team news as the Gunners make the trip to the Etihad.

Premier League live: Man City vs Arsenal preview

The two sides have made contrasting starts to the Premier League campaign, with Pep Guardiola’s men making their worst start to a league campaign since 2010-11. Man City currently find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League table, with just four points from three games. The Cityzens drew their last game against Leeds United in what was one of the most entertaining 1-1 draws in recent history.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have made a flying start to the season. The Gunners are placed fourth in the league table with nine points from four games. Mikel Arteta’s men defeated Sheffield United 2-1 in their last game and will be looking to rectify their poor away record against top teams when they visit the Etihad. Arsenal’s last away win against the ‘Big Six’ came in January 2015.

Man City vs Arsenal team news: Injury update

Man City: Star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is out of the clash with a muscle injury. However, winger Raheem Sterling is fit to play after recovering from the hamstring injury which ruled him out of the international break. Sergio Aguero could be in line to make his first appearance of the season as well, with Pep Guardiola set to make a late decision on the forward’s fitness. Gabriel Jesus continues to remain unavailable for the hosts.

Arsenal: Despite withdrawing from the Gabon squad earlier, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should be fit to play. New signing Thomas Partey has been seen training with the squad as well. Emile Smith Rowe, Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers are all set to miss out.

Man City vs Arsenal team news: Probable playing 11

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Foden, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Ceballos, Thomas, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Premier League live: How to watch Man City vs Arsenal live stream?

Fans in India will be able to watch the live telecast of the Man City vs Arsenal game on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Man City vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports' Premier League and Main Event channels.

Man City vs Arsenal prediction

According to our Man City vs Arsenal prediction, the game will end in a draw. It is Arsenal who lead the Man City vs Arsenal h2h record though, with 98 wins from 200 games according to 11v11. Man City, on the other hand, have emerged victorious on 57 occasions.

