Sergio Aguero In 'optimal Physical Condition', Set To Return In Man City Vs Arsenal Clash

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United, Manchester City prepare for the next challenge with the return of the Premier League this weekend. Pep Guardiola has received a major boost ahead of the clash with Arsenal, with Sergio Aguero fit in time to face the Gunners. The striker has been out of action since the business end of the previous season.

Also Read | Messi, Aguero, Ozil among top players set to be free agents next summer

Sergio Aguero injury news: Argentine hints at return vs Arsenal

Sergio Aguero was injured during the initial stages of Project Restart which aimed at facilitating the resumption of the Premier League after a 100-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was subsequently flown down to Barcelona to undergo knee surgery. After recovering from his knee troubles, Aguero returned to training this week.

There were hopes that the Argentina international would be fit in time to return to action for Man City during the business end of the Champions League in Lisbon. However, the club suffered a major setback with his period of recovery being prolonged until September. Now, he is set to mark his return on the field soon.

Also Read | Sergio Aguero calls his relationship with Lionel Messi a 'marriage'

Sergio Aguero return on the cards?

According to Sergio Aguero injury news by TyC Sports, the striker is fit enough to return to the matchday squad against Arsenal. The 32-year-old will, however, start from the bench. The report also claims that Aguero got a major boost during the international break. Sergio Aguero made the most of the international break and has sharpened his goalscoring instincts during the training sessions. The club icon has said that he feels in optimal physical condition, confirming the same during the launch of the Aguero esports team on Thursday.

Also Read | Sergio Aguero to Inter? Serie A giants want to sign Man City striker on a free transfer

Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta this weekend as Gunners host Cityzens

Pep Guardiola enjoys a scintillating record when it comes to matches against Arsenal. The former Barcelona boss has overseen eight Premier League games against the Emirates-based outfit, managing a near-perfect record against the Gunners. He has overseen seven victories, with one match ending in a draw.

Meanwhile, Arsenal haven't bagged a victory in the Premier League against Man City since 2015. The Gunners did, however, defeat the Cityzens last season in the semi-final of the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta, the former assistant to Guardiola, will be looking to bag a similar victory against the Catalan.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos speak for first time in two years following fallout

Image courtesy: Man City Twitter