Mesut Ozil Set To Be Left Out Of Arsenal's 25-man Premier League Squad, Fans Perplexed

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seems to now be ready to axe Mesut Ozil from his 25-man Arsenal squad. According to a Daily Mail report, Arsenal needs to leave two non-homegrown players out of their Premier League squad this season, and rumours suggest that Mesut Ozil could be one of them. The playmaker has already been excluded from the Europa League squad.

Mesut Ozil has one year left on his contract, worth £350,000 and the Gunners have tried to offload him. However, the midfielder has insisted that he doesn't want to leave and is happy to be where he is as he intends to see out his deal until the summer. Mikel Arteta is facing a selection crisis ahead of the registration deadline date for the Premier League. Arsenal have 19 foreign players which is two more than what the selection guidelines will allow.

Also Read | Arsenal Save Millions By Axing Mesut Ozil To Reserves After Infamous Fall-out With Arteta

Mesut Ozil's European omission comes amid his souring relations with the club, who were left embarrassed on Tuesday when the former Real Madrid player publicly offered to pay the salary of Jerry Quy, the man who plays the role of club mascot, Gunnersaurus.

Arsenal have to trim down their squad to 25 players for the Premier League before October 20. A squad can contain a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players, but Arsenal currently have 19 non-homegrown players after the signing of Thomas Partey on the final day of the transfer window. And this means Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are likely to be left out.

Also Read | Choupo-Moting Stars On Bayern Debut Months After Losing Champions League Final With PSG

If Mikel Arteta's decision goes that way, it would mean that the playmaker will likely not play any football until January. However, Arsenal will look to maximise what they can get out of the 'German Zidane' since the player is the highest earner in the squad with a whopping £350,000 per week salary.

Fans confused as Mesut Ozil's Arsenal exclusion reports emerge ahead of Arsenal's Premier League squad announcement

A lot of Arsenal fans are confused as to why Mikel Arteta hasn't been playing a player who was tipped to be one the best when he arrived in England. Ozil has been given no assurances over his playing time, yet he continues to pocket the most and fans have not been able to understand this decision. Mikel Arteta has stressed that Mesut Ozil still remains a key member of his squad and has a future at the Emirates Stadium. Here is how some fans reacted to the news coming out -

Ozil left out of the prem squad as well.

I’m now no longer interested in watching Arsenal play. — LA LAKERS NBA CHAMPS 💜💛🏆 (@j_talibah) October 16, 2020

@Arsenal the treatment of mesut ozil is nothing short of disgusting to not include him in the squad im ashamed to be a fan right now — Steven Allsop (@allsop6724) October 16, 2020

Petition to register Mesut Ozil in Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/MpJenvMBHi via @Change — James (@Jamesljr8) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Bollywood Fan Mesut Ozil Gets Birthday Wishes From Premier League India, Fans React

Also Read | Arsene Wenger Opens Up About Arsenal's Famous £40m Plus £1 Offer For Luis Suarez In 2013

Image credits: Mesut Ozil Twitter