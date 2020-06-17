Man City Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Team News, Premier League Live Game Info

The Premier League restart on Wednesday (Thursday IST) will see Arsenal face off against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The Gunners would hope to kick off with a win against City, which will move them closer to securing a spot in European competitions next season, while Man City would like to get back to winning ways post lockdown. Here is the Man City vs Arsenal live streaming details, Premier League live match details, Man City vs Arsenal team news and their predicted line-ups.

Man City vs Arsenal live streaming: Man City vs Arsenal Premier League Live preview

Manchester City occupy the second spot in the Premier League standings and are 25 points behind champions-elect, Liverpool. While Pep Guardiola's side have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and are well placed to continue their Champions League campaign, Manchester City have not enjoyed the greatest of campaigns and their last game before the coronavirus lockdown was a disappointing 2-0 derby defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United. The enforced break has ensured that Guardiola will have the entire Man City squad at his disposal for the Premier League restart and the five substitutes rule is likely to fit in well with the former Barcelona boss.

Mikel Arteta's start to management has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. After a disappointing draw against Bournemouth in his first game in charge, The Gunners turned on their style and registered a comprehensive 2-0 win over rivals Manchester United. While the Spaniard's side were ticking around nicely and edging closer to fighting for a place in Europe, Arteta tested positive for coronavirus which sounded the alarm to bring the Premier League season to a shuddering halt. The former Everton midfielder has now recovered and will hope to lead his side to victory against his mentor Guardiola and his old employers Manchester City.

Man City vs Arsenal live streaming: Man City vs Arsenal team news

Pep Guardiola will be able to call on the services of his entire first-team squad for the Man City vs Arsenal live match. Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte have returned to their peak fitness and likely to be involved in the Man City vs Arsenal live match. On the other hand, Arsenal's Calum Chambers is out injured and is likely to return in early July. Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin and Dani Ceballos are back in contention for a place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI.

Man City vs Arsenal live streaming: Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

Man City vs Arsenal live streaming: How to watch Premier League Live in India?

Fans can watch Premier League Live in India by tuning into Star Sports Select. The Man City vs Arsenal live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 at 12:45 AM on Thursday in India. Fans can also watch the Man City vs live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app on their phones, or tune in to Hotstar.com. For highlights and score updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Man City, Arsenal and the Premier League. Jio subscribers can also watch the Man City vs Arsenal live streaming on the Jio TV app.

Man City vs Arsenal live streaming: Man City vs Arsenal Premier League Live match details

When: Wednesday 8:15 PM, June 17, 2020 (Thursday 12:45 AM, June 18, 2020, IST)

Where: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Where to watch: Star Sports Select, Hotstar, Jio TV.

