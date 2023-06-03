Man City Vs Manchester United: Predicted XIs For The FA Cup Final

The 142nd FA Cup final will feature a Manchester derby for the first time when treble-chasing Manchester City and vengeful rivals and EFL Cup winners Manchester United square off on Saturday afternoon beneath the famed arch of Wembley Stadium. The Red Devils are vying for the renowned trophy for a 13th time, while the Citizens are attempting to win England's oldest trophy for the seventh time in their existence.

In what is otherwise stated as the battle for bragging rights, Manchester United vs Manchester City will contest for the FA Cup today. Manchester City, who have already lifted the Premier League trophy, and are seeking a treble, will see a chance to get the double ahead of the champions league final. While City have been touted as the favorites their recent endeavours at Wembly haven't been favourable. However, that's all the past and Pep Guardiola would be looking to add another to his tally. Will Erik ten Hag be able to stop him?

Manchester City predicted lineup

Due to minor injuries or fitness concerns, Man City's Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji were all absent from the team's loss at Brentford. However, Guardiola has since confirmed that all four players have participated in training this week and are "more or less fine" to play on Saturday. Stefan Ortega, who has five cleansheets in as many FA Cup games en route to this year's final, will start in goal instead of first-choice shot-stopper Ederson, according to Guardiola.

After making his hamstring injury comeback against Brentford, Nathan Ake began and played for just over an hour. The Dutch defender is in the running to keep his spot on the left side, while John Stones is expected to go to the right side. Erling Haaland, who scored three goals in the 6-3 victory over United last October, will lead the line and try to add to his astounding total of 52 goals across all competitions. Captain Ilkay Gundogan is anticipated to return to center-midfield, and Bernardo Silva will probably compete with Phil Foden and semi-final hat-trick hero Mahrez for a spot on the right wing.

Predicted starting XI of Manchester City: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Manchester United predicted lineup

As for Man United, Ten Hag acknowledged that Antony is "unlikely" to play in the championship game after failing to advance in his ankle injury recovery. Anthony Martial has also been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, joining Tom Heaton (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Marcel Sabitzer, Donny van de Beek, and Lisandro Sabitzer in the treatment room.

Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, a former player of Manchester City, will likely occupy the flanks in Antony's anticipated absence, with top scorer Marcus Rashford taking Martial's place at the front of the line. Casemiro is set to start in the middle of the pitch alongside Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, or Fred. Casemiro and Rashford both scored in United's last game at Wembley in the EFL Cup final. After recuperating from a slight back injury, Luke Shaw is ready to play again, while Raphael Varane will take the place of captain Harry Maguire and partner Victor Lindelof in the centre of defence.

Predicted Playing XI of Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford