Sergio Ramos Follows Footsteps Of Lionel Messi, Announces Departure From PSG

Sergio Ramos, who made a distinguished move from Spanish Capital to the French Capital in 2021, will leave the esteemed PSG club after spending two seasons. Paris-Saint Germain have announced the departure of the eminent defender. Ramos will give farewell to the PSG fans during the match against Clermont Foot, which is the club's last Ligue 1 game of the 2022/23 season.

Following the sudden confirmation of Lionel Messi's egress, PSG is set to bid adieu to another high-profile signing in the form of Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid and Spain captain spent two seasons at the Le Parc des Princes and made a total of 57 appearances. His stint at Paris was injury laden due to which he missed many crucial encounters, including the UCL clash against Madrid in the 2021/22 season.

Sergio Ramos announces departure from PSG

The 37-year-old took to Twitter to disseminate the end of the road of his PSG stint. Simultaneously, the official handle of PSG also posted delivered a post in respect of Sergio Ramos. He could be seen in the PSG outfit for the last time on Saturday, when the club will host Clermont Foot.

Mañana será un día especial, mañana diré adiós a otra etapa de mi vida, adiós al @PSG_espanol.

No sé en cuántos lugares uno puede sentirse como en casa pero, sin duda, el PSG, su afición y París han sido uno de ellos para mí. pic.twitter.com/961LqCYvQc — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 2, 2023

“Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @psg," Ramos said on social media. “I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me. Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all," he added

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also paid respect to the legendary defender. “Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best," Al-Khelaifi added.

With the PSG gig over, Sergio Ramos will likely head towards Major League Soccer. Moreover, Saudi Pro League is also an established avenue, where Ramos' old club-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has already cemented his stance. What do you think where will Sergio Ramos go next? It remains unclear as of now.