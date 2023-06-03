Last Updated:

Sergio Ramos Follows Footsteps Of Lionel Messi, Announces Departure From PSG

Sergio Ramos announced that he will leave PSG following the club's last Ligue 1 game of the 2022/23 season. The Clermont Foot game will be his final in Paris.

Sergio Ramos, who made a distinguished move from Spanish Capital to the French Capital in 2021, will leave the esteemed PSG club after spending two seasons. Paris-Saint Germain have announced the departure of the eminent defender. Ramos will give farewell to the PSG fans during the match against Clermont Foot, which is the club's last Ligue 1 game of the 2022/23 season. 

Following the sudden confirmation of Lionel Messi's egress, PSG is set to bid adieu to another high-profile signing in the form of Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid and Spain captain spent two seasons at the Le Parc des Princes and made a total of 57 appearances. His stint at Paris was injury laden due to which he missed many crucial encounters, including the UCL clash against Madrid in the 2021/22 season. 

Sergio Ramos announces departure from PSG

The 37-year-old took to Twitter to disseminate the end of the road of his PSG stint. Simultaneously, the official handle of PSG also posted delivered a post in respect of Sergio Ramos. He could be seen in the PSG outfit for the last time on Saturday, when the club will host Clermont Foot.

“Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @psg," Ramos said on social media. “I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me. Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all," he added

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also paid respect to the legendary defender. “Sergio’s leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best," Al-Khelaifi added.

With the PSG gig over, Sergio Ramos will likely head towards Major League Soccer. Moreover, Saudi Pro League is also an established avenue, where Ramos' old club-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has already cemented his stance. What do you think where will Sergio Ramos go next?  It remains unclear as of now.

