Mumbai City FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera Believes FC Goa Return Will Be 'special'

Mumbai City FC did not have the best of times against NorthEast United FC in their season opener and the Islanders will be keen to bounce back from what was a disappointing start to the ISL 2020-21 season. Their next fixture will see head coach Sergio Lobera return to Fatorda as an opposition manager for the first time as Mumbai City take on FC Goa. Emotions are likely to be on the highest side during the fixture, with Lobera predicting the game to be a 'special occasion'.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Sergio Lobera believes Goa reunion will be special

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Goa, Sergio Lobera offered his thoughts on facings the gaurs for the first time as an opposition manager. The 43-year-old was at the helm of Goa for three seasons, where he instilled a footballing philosophy that has become the identity of the club. The Spaniard, having coached the likes of Sergio Busquets, Bojan Krkic, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jordi Alba and Oriol Romeu at the La Masia, played a brand of attacking football, which saw Goa over 110 goals during the 56 games he was in charge of. Lobera promoted youngsters, built the team that qualified for three ISL semi-finals and lifted the Hero Super Cup 2019 and the ISL League Winners Shield.

A few more 📸 from our opening encounter last night at Tilak Maidan!#NEUMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/qjOJKShrBg — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 22, 2020

While his reign ended by his shock sacking, Lobera reveals that he has happy memories from his time in Goa and it will be special to face off against the Gaurs. The 43-year-old said that as a coach he will face off against some his former players and added that the Gaurs will always remain in his heart. The former Las Palmas manager added that he had a highly successful time at Goa and was looking forward to the game.

Lobera is optimistic of his team's chances despite their disappointing defeat against NorthEast United, where they failed to muster a shot on target. The 43-year-old said that it is impossible to compare two games and the style of play between NorthEast and Goa is vast. However, he added that the clash against the Gaurs will be a difficult game for the Islanders, and said that Mumbai City FC will have to play well and win on Wednesday to register their first win of the season.

The Goa vs Mumbai City clash will also see former Gaurs Mandar Rao Dessai, Hugo Boumous and Mourtada Fall return to the Fatroda Stadium as opposition players. Ahmed Jahouh, who also switched from Goa to Mumbai, will miss the game due to suspension. Boumous, who also spoke to the media ahead of the game downplayed the rivalry and emotion suggesting that the squad will be looking forward to it as just another ISL 2020-21 fixture.

The Frenchman, who was the ISL MVP last season, had a decent outing against NorthEast, creating as many as four chances for the Islanders. However, the Islanders struggled after Jahouh's dismissal, eventually succumbing to a 0-1 defeat.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai City Instagram, indiansuperleague.com)