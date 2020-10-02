Man United Trolled After Drawing PSG, Leipzig In The Champions League 'Group Of Death'

The UEFA Champions League draws were announced on Thursday, with Manchester United ending up in the ‘Group of Death’. The Group of Death refers to the group with the most competitive teams placed together. After the Champions League draw ended, Man United fans took to Twitter to react to the news, with some sharing hilarious memes to curse their luck.

Man United Champions League group stage round-up

Man United were drawn in the same group as Ligue 1 Champions PSG, last year’s Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig and Turkish side Istanbul Basakeshir in Group H. The Champions League fixtures are set to offer some mouth-watering games for Man United, with the side’s matches against Paris Saint-Germain particularly standing out. While Man United haven’t faced RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in the past, they overcame PSG in the most dramatic of circumstances in 2018-19. In the Round of 16 Champions League fixtures, Man United overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to finish the tie 3-3, with the Red Devils progressing on the away goals rule.

Man United trolled after Champions League draw result

Man United in the Champions League:



pic.twitter.com/HqvjQLb6iO — Bhavs (@bhavss14) October 1, 2020

No way did Manchester United shithouse their way to 3rd by scraping penalties in each of their last 10 league games, only to be put into a group of death and more than likely end up back in the Europa League by the end of the year.



I love this game. — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) October 1, 2020

After the Champions League draw for Man United was announced, several fans took the opportunity to troll the club online. Football fans tweeted saying that Man United will struggle to make their way out of the group, as they said that the Red Devils would soon be seen playing in the Europa League. Many others claimed that it doesn’t matter which Champions League group Man United get since they won’t be qualifying anyway. A lot of fans also shared comical memes, hinting that Man United are the weakest team in the ‘Group of Death’.

Manchester United to the group of death, done deal, here we go! Total agreement reached on last few minutes, awaiting confirmation of the final team. And City get the easy group again. 🔴⚪⚫ #MUFC #transfers — Matthew McFadyen (@_maffoo) October 1, 2020

Manchester United already in the group of death pic.twitter.com/bFlpfU9G48 — IRREPLACEABLE (@Laxix6) October 1, 2020

A lot of Man United fans also hinted at UEFA fixing the Champions League draw, as they pointed out that their Premier League rivals have been dealt an easier group. Several Man United fans said that while they have been dealt a difficult group, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have easier groups to navigate. A legion of fans trolled the club but others also expressed their excitement for the Man United vs PSG showdowns.

