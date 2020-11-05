Man United Approach Pochettino To Replace Struggling Manager Solskjaer: Report

As per reports from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have approached ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Man United have endured a dismal start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the club currently 15th in the Premier League table and the pressure continues to ramp up on the Norwegian after a limp defeat in the Champions League this week.

Man United have lost three of their six league games already this season. The club has not lost four of their first seven in a league campaign since 1989-90 and if results don't go their way, the record could be equalled. This could, ultimately see Solskjaer lose his job. The club's shambolic showing in Turkey against Istanbul Basaksehir was Solskjaer's fourth defeat of the campaign.

The MEN report also states that Untied are reluctant to part ways with the Norwegian so early in the season but would eventually make the decision if the shambolic performances continue.

Premier League news: Pochettino being lined up by Red Devils

And so it begins. "We like to back managers until we don't" https://t.co/RAl4r1VZXT — Jonathan Northcroft (@JNorthcroft) November 5, 2020

Mauricio Pochettino is said to have been identified as an ideal replacement. The Argentine has been out of work for close to 12 months since Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy sacked him and brought in former Man United manager, Jose Mourinho.

Mauricio Pochettino had been previously linked with the job at Manchester United and was also expected to take the role at Real Madrid but nothing materialized. However, Pochettino declared his intention to return to a managerial role during an appearance on Monday Night Football this week.

"I am always ready to go again and be involved in the game," Pochettino said. "It's not stressing when you are working, it does not stress going into the training round to prepare the match and to compete. I hope to go back soon so we can start again to work. I am looking forward to being back in the game. I love this game but it's difficult, we are inside and working on doing things. That's the reality."

There are always opinions, claims Solskjaer

Speaking after the defeat in the Champions League, Solskjaer was asked whether he feared for his job. "I decline to comment on such a thing. Of course, it's early on and opinions are out there all the time. You've got to stay strong. I'm employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with my staff," he replied.

Image credits: AP