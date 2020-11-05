LEI Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Leicester City and Braga will be looking to continue their perfect start to their European season when they face off at the King Power Stadium this week. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 5 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our LEI vs BRG Dream11 prediction, LEI vs BRG Dream11 team and the probable LEI vs BRG playing 11.

LEI vs BRG live: LEI vs BRG Dream11 prediction and preview

Both sides have picked up all points on offer so far (six points from six). Leicester City started with a 3-0 win at home to Zorya Luhansk and followed that up with an equally impressive 2-1 win in Athens. On the same hand, Braga have also made a stellar start to their season in the Europa League. They beat AEK Athens 3-1 on Matchday 1 before recording a 2-1 win over Zorya Luhansk last week.

For Leicester City Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are all injured and ruled out of this game while there are no known concerns for Braga. Based on recent form our LEI vs BRG match prediction is a narrow Leicester City win.

LEI vs BRG live: Leicester City vs SC Braga Head-to-Head

Today's meeting will be the first competitive meeting in any competition between Leicester City and SC Braga.

LEI vs BRG Dream11 prediction: Probable LEI vs BRG playing 11

Leicester City probable 11 - Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Morgan, Fuchs; Choudhury, Mendy; Under, Perez, Albrighton; Iheanacho

Braga probable 11 - Matheus; Esgaio, Viana, Silva, Carmo; Moura, Castro, Fransergio, Gaitan; Horta, Paulinho

LEI vs BRG live: Top picks for LEI vs BRG Dream11 team

LEI vs BRG live: Leicester City top picks

Iheanacho

Cengiz Ünder

LEI vs BRG live: Braga top picks

Fransérgio Barbosa

Paulinho

LEI vs BRG Dream11 prediction: LEI vs BRG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Schmeichel (VC)

Defenders - Fofana, Morgan, Fuchs, Silva

Midfielders - Fransérgio Barbosa, Under (C), Mendy, Castro

Forwards - Paulinho, Iheanacho

Note: The above LEI vs BRG Dream11 prediction, LEI vs BRG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEI vs BRG Dream11 team and LEI vs BRG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

