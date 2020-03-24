Diego Godin Transfer: Man United Set To Move For Inter Milan Defender This Summer

Premier League giants Manchester United are set to make a move for Inter Milan defender Diego Godin this summer. The Uruguayan international joined Inter Milan last summer after a successful stint with Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils are eyeing a move for the experienced centre-back after the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly failed to convince in recent weeks.

Diego Godin Man United transfer: Defender's move likely

Seguimos entrenando en casa!! Continuiamo ad allernarci a casa!! 💪 🏠 pic.twitter.com/62J9mPefA4 — Diego Godín (@diegogodin) March 19, 2020

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport, Diego Godin has been a long-term target for Man United. The defender is no longer termed important in Inter manager Antonio Conte’s plan. It is reported that Man United wanted to rope in the 34-year-old when Jose Mourinho was at the helm at Old Trafford.

Diego Godin Man United transfer: Antonio Conte doesn't prefer defender in his plans

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was interested in Diego Godin when his contract with Atletico Madrid came to an end. However, the player had already reached a pre-agreement with the Italian outfit long before Antonio Conte’s appointment at Inter Milan.

Diego Godin Man United transfer: Club needs experience at the back

It is reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add more experienced players to his side’s defence. Man United’s first-choice defenders haven’t played much in the Champions League and thus lack the expertise to deal with high-pressure games. Despite the presence of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzuebe, the club feels that they need to add more experience to lead the backline.

Diego Godin Man United transfer: Phil Jones loses prominence

Defender Phil Jones’ poor performance against Sheffield United looks to have ruled him out of favour for Solskjaer. Meanwhile, Chris Smalling might go on stay at AS Roma once his loan deal comes to an end.

Diego Godin Man United transfer: Serie A coronavirus update

Italy is one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic in the world. Fearing the outbreak, Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced the suspension of all sporting events including Serie A until April 3. However, the Serie A coronavirus situation doesn’t seem to improve and the suspension is likely to be extended beyond April.

