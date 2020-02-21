Man United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Left Hanging After Handshake Snub By Brugge Manager

Manchester United had a difficult night in Belgium as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to beat Club Brugge in their Europa League tie. Emmanuel Dennis opened the scoring for the home side while Anthony Martial found the net for United, in a 1-1 draw. Amidst another less than impressive performance from Manchester United, a video of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making the rounds on the internet. The Norwegian manager was somehow left 'hanging without a handshake' during the latter stages of the game.

Man United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handshake snub: Watch it here

Solskjaer left hanging for a handshake. Humiliation. pic.twitter.com/6UfzBMNiRO — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 20, 2020

In the 80th minutes of the game, United defender Luke Shaw brought down Emmanuel Dennis, in what would be considered as a feisty challenge. Dennis was left needing medical attention in the aftermath of the incident. While Dennis was helped back to his feet by the Brugge staff, the camera rolled onto the two managers where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to apologise to his counterpart, Philippe Clement. With Solskjaer attempting a handshake, Clement was seen moving away without even acknowledging it. United's boss was clearly left red-faced as he swiftly headed back to his bench.

Club Brugge vs Man United result

Despite heading into the tie as favourites, Man United struggled to find the winner. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet's impressive assist to Emmanuel Dennis put the home side ahead during the early proceedings of the match. Anthony Martial later pounced on a mistake by Club Brugge defenders to equalise for the visitors. Man United had more of the ball but both sides were relatively on par of much of the game. Both teams had chances to snatch the winner but ultimately failed to do so.

The second-leg will be all to play for, with Club Brugge having to visit Old Trafford next week. Man United will be back in the Premier League for the weekend to face Watford. Meanwhile, Club Brugge will face Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League.

