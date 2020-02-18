Man United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Involved In Feud

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been frequently linked with a move away from Old Trafford. And now, his agent Mino Raiola has openly spoken on the France international. Raiola has slammed United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer through a tweet.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho takes dig at Man City ban by calling Man United as 2017-18 champions

Paul Pogba transfer: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams Mino Raiola

Ahead of Man United’s match against Chelsea on Monday (Tuesday IST), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slammed Mino Raiola, stating that Paul Pogba was United's player and not Raiola’s. He further claimed that he had not spoken with Pogba about anything related to his agent yet.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the worst permanent Man United manager in 50 years, stats reveal

Paul Pogba transfer: Mino Raiola hits back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

These comments were enough to piss Mino Raiola off. The agent slammed Solskjaer on Twitter and claimed that Paul Pogba was neither his property nor the club’s. Rather, he owned himself. A club cannot own a human and he hoped that Solskjaer did not wish to assert that Pogba was his prisoner.

Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. pic.twitter.com/CvBHW8mj8U — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) February 17, 2020

Mino Raiola kept on ranting against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stating that the manager should first listen to what he has said. He also claimed that Solskjaer was frustrated with various other issues.

Also Read | Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher debate on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at Man United; watch

Paul Pogba transfer: Rumours of the player's departure from Man United

Paul Pogba has been unavailable for Solskjaer since his injury against Arsenal in September last year. The player underwent surgery to get rid of his ankle issues in January. Amid his recovery phase, there have been multiple reports suggesting his departure from the club.

Mino Raiola has been at loggerheads with Man United due to the club’s failure to sign Erling Haaland in the January transfer window. The Norwegian international was on the verge of joining the Red Devils. However, he ultimately decided to join Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The Premier League outfit had blamed Raiola for Haaland’s move to Germany. There were reports suggesting that Raiola influenced Haaland to join Dortmund as United tried to sideline him while negotiating for the striker.

Also Read | Ole Gunner Solskjaer to be sacked? Man United Board considers 4 prospects as replacement