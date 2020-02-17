Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dodges Question About Paul Pogba's Future At Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not able to give a definite answer when he was asked about Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford. According to reports, the France international is still recovering from an ankle injury that limited his game time to eight matches in the 2019-20 season.

Last played against Newcastle on Boxing day

The midfielder last played for the Red Devils in their 4-1 over Newcastle United on Boxing Day. According to reports, Pogba's future at United is clouded with uncertainty and is expected to leave in the summer transfer window. Responding to a question, Solskjaer said that he would obviously like the midfielder to play for the team as soon as he is match fit, adding that he is sure about the player's desire to play for the team again.

According to reports, the Norwegian stated that Pogba is a professional football player who wants to play football, adding that the player is well aware of the fact that he has to work hard to attain match level fitness. The manager further added that it is difficult when someone gets injured but it is a part and parcel of the game.

According to reports, Solskjaer said that Pogba is a very player for the team and it is not necessary to justify every question related to his future at Manchester United. He further added that Pogba is on the path to get recovered, adding that he will feature in their plans as soon as he is back.

Mino Raiola makes a bold statement

According to his agent Mino Raiola, the French World Cup-winning midfielder now wants to make a return to Juventus as he looks to call an end to an anti-climactic Manchester United career. According to Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports Italy, Mino Raiola said, “Italy is like home for Paul (Pogba). He’d like to come back to Juventus but we’ll see what will happen after the Euros. Pogba wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape by Manchester United if they’re in a difficult situation.”

In four years at Manchester United so far, Paul Pogba has been a part of a side that won the EFL Cup in 2016-17 and the Europa League title under Jose Mourinho in the same season. Since then, however, Paul Pogba has failed to feature prominently for the Red Devils. Pogba still remains sidelined this season after sustaining an ankle injury in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

(With Agency Inputs)