Man United Captain Harry Maguire Heaps Praise On Red Devils Legend Rio Ferdinand

Man United skipper Harry Maguire has heaped praise on former England international and Man United legend Rio Ferdinand. Maguire said that Ferdinand took defending to 'another level' and inspired him to join Man United. Harry Maguire signed for the Old Trafford outfit from Leicester City for £80 million, a world-record fee for a defender.

Also Read: Manchester United Support Premier League Completion, Helping Out Season Ticket Holders

Man United captain Harry Maguire says Rio Ferdinand took defending to another level

Man United skipper Harry Maguire is winning all the plaudits for his stellar performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side since his world-record move from Leicester City in the summer. The England international believes former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand took defending to 'another level.' Maguire said that Ferdinand was instrumental in raising the bar for centre-backs when bringing the ball out from the back, stepping in and committing players. Harry Maguire added that Rio Ferdinand opened his eyes and his attributes made him realise what was needed to become a top centre-back.

Also Read: Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Does The Home Top Bin Challenge; Watch

©️ @HarryMaguire93 on @RioFerdy5 🤝



"Rio Ferdinand took defending to another level, in terms of bringing the ball out from the back, stepping in and committing players.



"He's the player who made me open my eyes and think 'that’s what you need to be a top centre-back'." pic.twitter.com/84nsnUcJPu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 29, 2020

Also Read: Scrap Premier League Season If It Can't Be Finished By End Of June, Says Harry Kane

Premier League suspended due to COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 crisis saw Premier League action suspended until April 30. Man United players have been training at home in order to keep fitness levels up during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and have indulged in social media challenges to keep themselves busy as the lockdown in the UK continues. The FA aims to finish the current season behind closed doors before the end of June, according to reports. Man United and Harry Maguire will hope that the season resumes and they can continue their good form and secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Also Read: Man United Captain Harry Maguire Takes 'gesture Challenge' On Instagram: Watch