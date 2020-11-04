Man United Captain Harry Maguire Hits Back At Roy Keane’s Criticism Over Leadership

Man United captain Harry Maguire has denied club icon Roy Keane's claim about a lack of leaders in the dressing room. Keane, who captained Man United for over eight years, tore into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side following their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. However, the world's most expensive defender has pleaded for some positivity after a disappointing result, instead of the constant barrage of negative comments from pundits.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba NOT World Class 'in Any Shape Or Form', Says Former Man Utd Coach Meulensteen

Harry Maguire responds to Roy Keane's criticism over lack of leaders at Man United

On Sunday, following Man United's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal, seven-time PL winner Roy Keane was left fuming. The Irishman began his rant on Sky Sports by slamming United's defensive mindset and poor attitude from the players. "This (Arsenal) is a big game and when you play for Man United, you have to roll your sleeves up and work hard for the team. There was no enthusiasm, energy or quality in United's performance and it mainly stems from having no leaders in that dressing room," he said.

United's defeat against Arsenal left them languishing in 15th place on the Premier League table. Solskjaer's side lost their third game already this season and have managed to notch up only seven points from their first six.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Slap €400m Release Clause On Pedri As Youngster Underlines Messi's Influence

🗣️ "I have a lot of leadership around me, staff and players."



👀 Harry Maguire responds to Roy Keane's claim that the club lack leaders inside the dressing room.#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/ckossHkvuD — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 3, 2020

However, ahead of United's UCL clash against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, Maguire responded to Keane's criticism and claimed that there was no need to bring any "negativity" to the squad. The 27-year-old said, "I've not heard what he (Keane) said about us, but we don't need any negativity around us. We try and stay positive after a poor result."

ALSO READ: Diogo Jota Overtakes Firmino In 2020 Goal Tally With Stunning Hat-trick Vs Atalanta

Maguire went on to explain that there are several leaders in the Man United dressing room. "I can for sure say there are a lot of leaders in the squad. I am the captain of this club and I’ve got a lot of leadership around me as well, staff and players. So, yeah, plenty of leaders." Maguire was the fastest United player to be made captain after signing for the club since Maurice Setters in 1963 when he permanently replaced Ashley Young as skipper of the 20-time English champions in January.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Could Miss THREE MONTHS Of Next Season

UCL Fixtures: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United preview

Despite a poor start in the Premier League, Man United will be hoping to make it three wins in three when they face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Solskjaer's side are currently at the top of Group H after impressive victories over PSG and RB Leipzig.

Image Credits- Harry Maguire Instagram