Paul Pogba NOT World Class 'in Any Shape Or Form', Says Former Man Utd Coach Meulensteen

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has come under fire this season, with many criticising the Frenchman for his poor performances. The midfielder’s displays at the centre of the park have been characterised as tired and unimpressive, with Man United fans and pundits asking for the player to be dropped in favour of new signing Donny van de Beek. The 27-year-old was also responsible for giving away the penalty in Man United’s 0-1 loss to Arsenal at home over the weekend. Now, former Man United coach Rene Meulensteen has slammed the player, with the 56-year-old claiming that the midfielder isn’t world-class.

Also Read: Champions League Results: Real Madrid Finally Win, Jota Nets Superb Hat-trick Vs Atalanta

Pogba value drop: Rene Meulensteen criticises midfielder

Many regard Paul Pogba to be one of the game’s best midfielders, with the player’s box to box ability and passing range adored by fans. However, former Man United coach Rene Meulensteen believes that Paul Pogba is not world-class “in any shape or form”. Meulensteen, who served as Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man at Man United, explained that while a player can have all the talent in the world, it is important to work hard along with it.

René Meulensteen: "I know players past and present and they deserve the accolade of being world class. In my opinion, Paul [Pogba] doesn’t deserve that in any shape or form because I don’t think he’s lived up to expectations." #mulive [stadium astro] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 3, 2020

Also Read: Man United Will Never Win Titles With Fred, McTominay And Matic In Midfield, Claims Keane

Talking about Paul Pogba, Rene Meulensteen said that the Frenchman doesn’t work hard enough, as he called the midfielder 'too slow'. Speaking to Stadium Astro, the former Dutch footballer pointed out that there is no urgency in Paul Pogba’s game, as he said that his laboured displays allow other teams to take advantage of the situation. While discussing Paul Pogba, Rene Meulensteen also talked about how he doesn’t feel that the player is world-class.

René Meulensteen: "For me, he [Pogba] hasn’t worked hard enough. I can see it all the time, it’s too slow, it’s laboured and there is no urgency about it and other teams can capitalise on it." #mulive [stadium astro] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 3, 2020

The coach admitted that several players in the past and present have deserved the accolade of being called world-class. However, the 56-year-old while referring to Paul Pogba conceded that the player doesn’t deserve the tag because he hasn’t lived up to expectations. Rene Meulensteen asked fans to expect more from the Man United midfielder as he explained that the player will perform up to expectations only when he starts working hard on the field.

Also Read: Paul Pogba SLAMMED For 'out Of Breath' Excuse For Conceding Penalty Against Arsenal

Former coach suggests ways to improve Pogba stats

The midfielder has made a poor start to the league season, with Pogba failing to register a goal or assist in six Premier League appearances. The Man United player has also been dropped in several games, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring players like Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic for midfield stability. Talking about the 27-year-old’s poor start to the season, Rene Meulensteen suggested ways to get the best out of the midfielder.

3 - Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one. Discipline. pic.twitter.com/ZXL2OrWAxp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Also Read: Thomas Partey Outclasses Pogba And Fernandes With Scintillating Midfield Display

The coach expounded that Pogba used to play in a very experienced and well set up team during his time at Juventus, which used to have strong personalities and leaders. Meulensteen conceded that Man United don’t have such leaders in their squad right now, which is affecting Pogba’s performances. The Dutchman appeared to criticise Solskjaer's tactics, as he asked Pogba to play between the lines and pockets, where he can do the most damage. In conclusion, the former Man United coach explained that Paul Pogba currently plays in areas where he gets crowded out, where opposition players nick the ball off him too often.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram, AP