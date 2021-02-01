Man United Criticised For "Parking The Bus" After Stalemate Against Arsenal

Premier League giants Manchester United have endured to a mixed form this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had an unforgettable night following their 1-6 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur but made amends in the later fixtures to lead the Premier League standings, although temporarily. Their recent draw against Arsenal further casts trouble for the Red Devils, with fans now slamming the manager for defensive display in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Man United: Cavani miss costs Solskjaer's side, held by Gunners

Man United were held to a goalless draw by Arsenal at the Emirates last weekend. The two sides had decent opportunities throughout the course of the game to bag the lead but to no avail. Specifically, Alexandre Lacazette hit the woodwork in the second half, while Edinson Cavani's close-range finish was saved well by Bernd Leno.

The goalless draw spells trouble for Man United who now slip below league leaders Manchester City. Man United had a brief run at the top of the Premier League standings but blew off their lead following the defeat against Sheffield United. The draw against Arsenal further spells trouble for the Norwegian tactician.

Man United's defensive display against top sides criticised

Now a fan has curated a tweet of the Red Devils' performance against some of the top teams in the Premier League. He aims to highlight the fact that the Man United manager has 'parked the bus' or plans defensive display. Interestingly, previous club manager Jose Mourinho was accused of following a similar tactic during his stint at Old Trafford.

Look at their results:



Man utd 0-0 Man city

Man utd 0-0 Liverpool

Man utd 0-0 chelsea

Man utd 1-6 Tottenham

Man utd 0-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 0-0 Man United.



All they do is park the bus. It would be an abomination of the highest order to let this team win the league. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 31, 2021

The Twitter user mentions results of six Premier League games, including against Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. The games against Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea ended without any goals, while Spurs hammered Man United 1-6 at Old Trafford.

Man United yet to defeat Arsenal this season

Interestingly, Man United have played Arsenal twice in the Premier League with no victories to their credit. In the first clash at Old Trafford, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged the winner for the Gunners from the spot. The recent clash played over the weekend ended goallessly. Man United sit second in the Premier League standings with 41 points in 21 games, three points fewer than Man City.

