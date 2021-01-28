Solskjaer Slams TWO Refereeing Errors As Sheffield snap Man United’s Unbeaten PL Run

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised referee Peter Bankes for making two crucial mistakes as his side were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United on Wednesday. The Norwegian also slammed his players for putting in a sub-par display against the Premier League's bottom-placed team as United missed out on returning to the summit of the PL table. Substitute Oliver Burke grabbed the 74th-minute winner after Harry Maguire had cancelled out Kean Bryan's first-half opener for the Yorkshire side, who had won just one league game this season before their trip to Old Trafford.

Man United vs Sheffield United highlights: Blades snap United's 13-game unbeaten PL run

Man United manager Solskjaer opted to rotate his team, leaving out Fred and Scott McTominay from central midfield and that had a big impact on the game as the hosts lacked their usual intensity. Chris Wilder's Sheffield United took a shock lead in the 23rd minute when Bryan headed in John Fleck's corner past David de Gea. However, replays suggested that the Spanish shot-stopper may have been pushed by Sheffield striker Billy Sharp while attempting to clear the cross.

United's frustrations were then amplified when Anthony Martial put the ball in the net just a few minutes later but the Frenchman's effort was ruled out for a foul by Harry Maguire on keeper Aaron Ramsdale. The hosts pushed for an equaliser in the second half and got it through Maguire's header in the 64th minute. It was the former Sheffield United star's first goal for Man United at Old Trafford.

However, United paid the price for some sloppy defending when Burke's low drive deflected off Axel Tuanzebe and crashed in off the underside of the crossbar 10 minutes later. Sheffield held on to their 2-1 lead until full time to record their first win at Old Trafford since 1973. United's defeat left them second in the Premier League standings, one point behind league leaders Man City, who have a game in hand.

Solskjaer: "Two wrong decisions, that's how it is, it's that kind of season, inconsistent and the referee missed those two." [bbc] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 27, 2021

Solskjaer blames refereeing errors for Sheffield defeat

Following the game, Solskjaer was asked about his verdict on Sheffield's first goal and the 47-year-old said, "Foul. It's a foul. Billy Sharp just runs into him so he can't get up, so it's a foul.". The Norwegian then indicated that Martial's disallowed goal should have stood. "No foul... but it's this kind of season, inconsistencies, so it's going to be unpredictable. But it's two mistakes by the referee." United will now face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Saturday.

Image Credits - AP