Man United's Defence Has Improved After Maguire, Wan-Bissaka's Arrival: Stats Reveal

Man United are closing in on a place in the top four of the Premier League standings with fellow challengers Leicester City having slipped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Tottenham at the weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could move into the top four with a win against West Ham on Wednesday, before their final day showdown against the Foxes. While the defeat against Chelsea exposed chinks in Man United's armour, the Red Devils have enjoyed quite a resurgence in the recent past, synonymous with the arrival of January signing Bruno Fernandes.

Man United defensive record: Maguire, Wan-Bissaka signings spark massive improvement in Man United defence

While Bruno Fernandes has made a telling contribution since joining Old Trafford, Man United have had their defence to thank as well during their unbeaten run pre- and post-lockdown. Solskjaer splashed the cash on Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to tighten their defence, with the Red Devils having conceded 54 goals over the course of last season. The stat meant that the Red Devils were 11th in terms of goals conceded in the English top flight in 2018-19.

However, after the signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan Bissaka, the Man United defensive record has shown marked improvement, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side having conceded only 35 goals so far in this campaign, with two games to go. The figure is second only to Premier League champions Liverpool, who have let in 29 goals through their campaign. The Man United defensive record is particularly impressive considering the erratic displays by goalkeeper David de Gea over the course of 18 months. While Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's debut season at Old Trafford has not been spotless, it represents a stellar change in Man United's defensive capabilities.

Man Utd



Defense last season v defense this season pic.twitter.com/8zFARVj6jc — Psalmy (@7salmy) July 21, 2020

Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signalled their intentions in the transfer market when they shelled out a combined £130 million to get Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire on board. Man United's poor form and Maguire's record fee drew a lot of criticism and ridicule from opposition fans, but the defensive duo has made a significant impact as the Red Devils push for top four. During their 19-match unbeaten run, Solskjaer's side let in only eight goals, including clean sheets against Chelsea and Manchester City (x2).

Maguire has played every single game for Man United this season and was named captain after Ashley Young's departure in January to Inter Milan. Statistically, the former Leicester man has outshone his Liverpool contemporary Virgil van Dijk this season. While stats don't represent the entire picture, Maguire and Wan-Bissaka deserve plaudits as they've shored up the Man United defence for good.

(Image Courtesy: Aaron Wan Bissaka, Harry Maguire Instagram)