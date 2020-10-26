Man United Don’t Need Van De Beek, Claims Evra With Dutch Star Spotted Fuming On The Bench

Manchester United new signing Donny van de Beek is struggling for game time at Old Trafford and Patrice Evra has lashed out at the club due to the Dutch midfielder being resigned to the bench. Van de Beek was an unused substitute in Man United's 0-0 draw with Chelsea over the weekend. The midfielder is yet to start a Premier League game for Manchester United since joining the side.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Patrice Evra said that Man United do not need Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. The club has plenty of depth in midfield and the boss has preferred to give more minutes to the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Paul Pogba. Van de Beek has made four substitute appearances in the Premier League tallying just 59 minutes.

"We're talking about Van de Beek, nothing against the kid but why have we bought him? He's watching the game from the stand every game. We don't need him, that's the truth," Evra said to Sky Sports.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville also echoed Evra's comments and claimed he does not understand the club's spending. "What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he's been signed for £40 million. He doesn't seem to be at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans in every game."

"It's a bit of a mystery that one. And the more he doesn't start, and the more he doesn't come on, the more you're thinking, 'Well £40m player, ordinarily, you'd get him in the team'. He must be thinking, 'What am I doing here at this moment in time?" Gary Neville added.

It is easy to say who should be playing - Solskjaer on Van De Beek

"Don't worry about that. He'll get his games. Don't worry about that," Solskjaer told Sky Sports after being thrown a question regarding Van de Beek's situation. "It's easy to say who should be playing and more difficult to say who shouldn't." Scott McTominay and Fred are currently occupying the positions, the Man United boss claimed and added that he has been posed a selection dilemma of late in the middle of the park.

Image credits: Donny van de Beek Instagram