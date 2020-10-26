Liverpool Fans Slam Ancelotti Over James Rodriguez Injury Lie After He Starts Vs Saints

The Merseyside derby, despite being witness to some scintillating attacking football, ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The game saw Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk sustain an ACL injury which could see him miss the rest of the season. Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti claimed after the derby that James Rodriguez also sustained an injury after being involved in a tackle with Van Dijk. Liverpool fans have now slammed the Italian tactician after the former Real Madrid midfielder made the starting line-up against Southampton.

Also Read | Lyon striker Memphis Depay sends out warm message to Van Dijk after scoring in Ligue 1

Liverpool fans slam Carlo Ancelotti for misleading comments on James Rodriguez injury

Didn't think a manager of his caliber would stoop to that. Just shows how quickly small club mentality can creep in. — . (@______jg_______) October 25, 2020

Ancelotti has gone down in my estimations I'm sure he's worried haha but he's let himself down big time — Deckygall (@deckygall) October 25, 2020

James Rodriguez starting for Everton just confirms what I already suspected about Ancelotti’s horrific comments the other day. Just an excuse to lament Van Dijk over nothing and try to deflect from his and his player’s disgraceful behaviour. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) October 25, 2020

Ancelloti's heart is dark, how can u use VVD's name even though he is injured to divert attention creating FAKE news ? — Football Finance (@Muskb7) October 25, 2020

Wow. What a surprise to see Rodriguez start for the Ev.



It's almost as if Ancelotti wanted to divert attention away from his goalkeeper injuring van Dijk for a season so just lied & said the Dutchman had injured his forward.



Who'd have thought it. https://t.co/Y4g3mz0Qfb — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) October 25, 2020

Last Thursday, while speaking to the club's official website, Ancelotti had shed light on James Rodriguez's injury. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss revealed that the Colombian sustained an injury within 30 seconds of the game after a tackle from Van Dijk. He also stated that the midfielder will not be available for the game against Southampton on Sunday.

Ancelotti's claims, however, did not stand the test of time. The Everton manager's starting line-up against the Saints saw James Rodriguez start in the heart of the midfield as the Toffees went on to suffer their first defeat in the Premier League this season. After the lineups were announced, Liverpool fans took shots at Ancelotti for lying about James Rodriguez's injury.

Also Read | Everton fans trend #PrayforJames after star gets injured following clash with Van Dijk

Carlo Ancelotti lends support to Jordan Pickford after Van Dijk injury

Some Reds fans claimed that Ancelotti lied about James Rodriguez's injury ahead of the Everton vs Southampton clash to divert attention from Jordan Pickford's tackle on Van Dijk. The Dutchman sustained a ligament tear after a rash challenge from the Everton goalkeeper.

Despite the criticism, Ancelotti has stood by his shot-stopper, who has been slammed from several quarters. Speaking ahead of the Everton vs Southampton clash, the manager described the social media abuse directed at Pickford as unacceptable. He insisted that an important Liverpool player was injured and could be out for a long time but Everton were equally disappointed.

Also Read | Van Dijk injury worse than speculated, Liverpool defender might struggle on return

Merseyside police investigating threats and abuses

Ancelotti described the abuse directed at his players as 'unfair'. The manager also insisted that the relevant authorities should act against the abuse his players have been receiving. Interestingly, the Merseyside police have begun investigating the threats and abuses directed towards Jordan Pickford in the wake of the Merseyside derby.

Also Read | Liverpool to wait for Van Dijk like a ‘good wife when her husband is in jail', says Klopp

Image courtesy: Carlo Ancelotti Instagram