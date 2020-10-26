Last Updated:

Liverpool Fans Slam Ancelotti Over James Rodriguez Injury Lie After He Starts Vs Saints

Liverpool fans have slammed Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti for lying about James Rodriguez's injury after the midfielder started against Southampton.

Liverpool

The Merseyside derby, despite being witness to some scintillating attacking football, ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The game saw Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk sustain an ACL injury which could see him miss the rest of the season. Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti claimed after the derby that James Rodriguez also sustained an injury after being involved in a tackle with Van Dijk. Liverpool fans have now slammed the Italian tactician after the former Real Madrid midfielder made the starting line-up against Southampton. 

Liverpool fans slam Carlo Ancelotti for misleading comments on James Rodriguez injury 

Last Thursday, while speaking to the club's official website, Ancelotti had shed light on James Rodriguez's injury. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss revealed that the Colombian sustained an injury within 30 seconds of the game after a tackle from Van Dijk. He also stated that the midfielder will not be available for the game against Southampton on Sunday. 

Ancelotti's claims, however, did not stand the test of time. The Everton manager's starting line-up against the Saints saw James Rodriguez start in the heart of the midfield as the Toffees went on to suffer their first defeat in the Premier League this season. After the lineups were announced, Liverpool fans took shots at Ancelotti for lying about James Rodriguez's injury. 

Carlo Ancelotti lends support to Jordan Pickford after Van Dijk injury 

Some Reds fans claimed that Ancelotti lied about James Rodriguez's injury ahead of the Everton vs Southampton clash to divert attention from Jordan Pickford's tackle on Van Dijk. The Dutchman sustained a ligament tear after a rash challenge from the Everton goalkeeper. 

Despite the criticism, Ancelotti has stood by his shot-stopper, who has been slammed from several quarters. Speaking ahead of the Everton vs Southampton clash, the manager described the social media abuse directed at Pickford as unacceptable. He insisted that an important Liverpool player was injured and could be out for a long time but Everton were equally disappointed. 

Merseyside police investigating threats and abuses 

Ancelotti described the abuse directed at his players as 'unfair'. The manager also insisted that the relevant authorities should act against the abuse his players have been receiving. Interestingly, the Merseyside police have begun investigating the threats and abuses directed towards Jordan Pickford in the wake of the Merseyside derby. 

