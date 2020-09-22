Man United Exec-VP Ed Woodward Looking To Sell His Cheshire House For £2 Million: Reports

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has reportedly put his Cheshire house up for sale. Per reports, Woodward's house, situated Knutsford, Cheshire, 14 miles south-west of Manchester, has been listed by Savills for £2 million. It remains unclear as to why Ed Woodward is getting the property off his hands, where he reportedly lived with his wife, Isabelle Nicole Caprano, and two young daughters.

Also Read | Man United Chief Ed Woodward Urged To Make £200m Harry Kane Transfer The Top Priority

Ed Woodward house for sale: Cheshire home attacked by enraged fans

The five-bedroom Knutsford property is the same house that was attacked by enraged Man United fans back in January. Ed Woodward, who has always had a rocky relationship with the fans, was targetted by a group of enraged fans, who gathered around the front gate of the house with flares. Chants like "Gonna die, gonna die, Ed Woodward’s gonna die. How we kill him, I don’t know. Chop him up from head to toe. All I know is Woodward’s gonna die" were heard from the group.

The video of the incident was shared on the social media where the group fired flares at his house. Furthermore, graffitis were sprayed on the front gates and the intercom unit and the house sign was also defaced with red spray paint.

Just seen a video surface of United fans allegedly firing Flares at Ed Woodward’s House, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/sjXTRqOSPy — ً (@UtdMicah) January 28, 2020

No one was present in the house at the time of the attack, which took place around 10:45 PM on January 28.

Also Read | Jules Kounde Transfer: Man City Target Sevilla Centre-back As Defensive Search Continues

Man United were quick to issue a strong statement in response to the attack. "Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees. We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack. Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence, or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution."

Ed Woodward played a key role in Man United's takeover by the Glazer family in 2005. He was subsequently offered a role within the club before being named the club's executive VP in 2012. A shrewd charter accountant, the Red Devils have grown exponentially under Woodward's leadership in the financial sense - United are the third most valuable football club in the world (£1.190 billion).

Things have not been the same on the field. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, the club has struggled for on-field success and have also repeatedly failed in the transfer market. This summer, Man United have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho. Fans have, however, been left frustrated with United's inability to get a deal over the line. The club has only brought in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek to Old Trafford in a £35 million deal, with Porto left back Alex Telles likely to follow suit.

Also Read | Louis Van Gaal Takes Aim At Ed Woodward For Failed Transfers Ft Neymar, Lewandowski, Mane

Also Read | Tottenham Salary Cap: Gareth Bale Club's Highest-Paid Player Over Harry Kane, Ndombele

(Image Credits: Man United Official Website)