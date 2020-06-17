Man United Transfer News: Leon Bailey For £40m As Alternative To Jadon Sancho, Grealish?

The latest Man United transfer news indicates that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are in the hunt for a reported £40 million Leon Bailey transfer in the summer. Reports claim that Man United might not be able to afford the Jadon Sancho price tag and the Red Devils are looking at relatively cheaper alternatives. Man United are also in the pole position to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa but the Villans have put an £80 million price tag on the 24-year-old English midfielder. Man United will now try and negotiate a deal with Bayer Leverkusen over a Leon Bailey transfer as Solskjaer looks to strengthen his attacking unit for next season.

Man United transfer news: Leon Bailey transfer news

The Man United transfer news from the Daily Mail suggests that a Leon Bailey transfer to Old Trafford is on the cards as Red Devils' chief executive Ed Woodward claimed that the club will be unwilling to spend big money on transfers due to the pandemic. Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey is reportedly the new top target for Manchester United in the summer as the German club value the 22-year-old winger at £40 million. In 27 games for Leverkusen this season, Bailey has scored seven goals and recorded two assists. Bailey won the Belgian Young Player of the Year award with Genk in 2016 and has impressed at the BayArena under manager Peter Bosz. Man United's push to sign top-quality players at a low cost could mean that the Red Devils might look to snap up Leon Bailey in the summer at a price of £40 million.

Man United linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey.



United are reportedly weighing up a move for Bailey, who has also attracted interest from Man City. The 22-year-old winger is under contract until 2023, and would likely command a transfer fee of around £40million. (The Sun) — FITH (@FITHupdates) June 16, 2020

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho price tag issue

Man United have long been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho but a move for the English winger to the Premier League seems to have gone cold over the past few months due to the pandemic. Though Man United are still keeping close tabs on the 20-year-old, there is a concern with the Jadon Sancho price tag being quoted by the Bundesliga giants. Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to part with Sancho for anything less than £100 million as the young attacker has enjoyed another stellar season at the Signal Iduna Park. Sancho has scored 20 goals and notched up 18 assists across all competitions for Dortmund this season.

Man United transfer news: Jack Grealish transfer news

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly identified the Jack Grealish transfer as another potential solution to his lack of attacking options. However, Aston Villa have slapped an £80 million price tag on Grealish, who has scored nine goals and racked up six assists in all competitions this season. Villa, currently 19th on the league table, will rely on Grealish to keep them in the top flight upon the Premier League return. Aston Villa will face Chris Wilder's Sheffield United on Wednesday, June 17 at 6 pm local time (10:30 pm IST) in the first game back since the return of top-flight football in England.

Image Courtesy: Jadon Sancho, Leon Bailey, Jack Grealish Instagram