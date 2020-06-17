How Bayern Munich Recovered From A Slow Start To Win Bundesliga Title: Stats And Key Games

Bayern Munich were crowned as Bundesliga champions for the eighth time in a row following a 1-0 win against Werder Bremen on Tuesday. However, the road to success during the 2019-20 season was anything but straightforward as the Bavarian giants struggled during the start of the season under Niko Kovac's management until Hans-Dieter Flick replaced the Croatian at the helm in November. Bayer Munich were confirmed as Bundesliga champions with two matches remaining as one of the 31 Robert Lewandowski goals this season in the league was enough to secure a 1-0 win against Florian Kohfeldt's Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion. Here's a look at some of the key Bayern Munich matches throughout the season which paved the way for the German giants to win their 29th Bundesliga title.

ALSO READ: Alphonso Davies Breaks Bundesliga Record, Emerges As Fastest Footballer In Germany

Bayern Munich key matches en route to becoming Bundesliga champions: Key Robert Lewandowski goals

November 9, 2019: Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Niko Kovac managed just five wins in his first 10 Bundesliga games at Bayern this season and was sacked following a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in November. Hans-Dieter Flick was then appointed as interim manager and his first game in charge was a massive Der Klassiker at the Allianz Arena. The reigning German champions handed Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund a lesson with a resounding 4-0 win with two goals from Robert Lewandowski, one from Serge Gnabry and an own goal from Mats Hummels. The win saw them pick up an important three points and also marked a statement of intent from Bayern despite their early-season struggles.

ALSO READ: Aubameyang Vs Aguero: Goals, Cars And Luxury Mansions Of The Premier League Stars

December 14, 2019: Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen

Although Hans-Dieter Flick dominated his way to the Bundesliga title towards the back end of the season, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the German during his early days in charge of Bayern. Back-to-back league defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach meant that Bayern Munich slipped to seventh place on the Bundesliga table, seven points adrift of top place. Milot Rashica put a struggling Werder Bremen side in front at the Allianz Arena but a Philippe Coutinho hat-trick, a brace from Robert Lewandowski and a goal from Thomas Muller halted the run of poor results for Bayern

February 21, 2020: Bayern Munich 3-2 Paderborn

Bayern Munich claimed the top spot on the Bundesliga standings in February after a string of positive results but their campaign was almost derailed by relegation-threatened Paderborn. Robert Lewandowski scored a late winner in the 88th minute after the visitors came from behind on two occasions to level the scores. A draw against Paderborn would have allowed Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig to go level on points with Bayern Munich the next day.

Paderborn so very nearly avoiding what seemed to be a forgone conclusion in Munich 🍿



🎥 #FCBSCP Matchmovie pic.twitter.com/hMPgkaHelT — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Gerrard Urges Liverpool To Immortalise Jurgen Klopp With A Statue Ahead Of Securing Title

May 26, 2020: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich

The pivotal moment in the fate of the title race arrived when Bayern Munich secured a narrow 1-0 win against second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion after the coronavirus break. Just nine days after the Bundesliga season resumed from the pandemic, the second Der Klassiker of the season saw Joshua Kimmich score a wonder goal to propel Flick's men seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings with six games remaining. Bayern then cruised towards the Bundesliga title with four more convincing wins in as many games.

Bayern crowned Bundesliga champions: Robert Lewandowski goals

Robert Lewandowski has scored a total of 31 goals this season and once again played an instrumental role in winning the Bundesliga title for Bayern Munich. Lewandowski broke a Bundesliga record by scoring in each of his first 11 top-flight games this season. The prolific Pole has already won the Torjägerkanone (Bundesliga Golden Boot) four times and is in contention to make if five this season. RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is second on the list of top scorers in the Bundesliga with 25 goals to his name.

ALSO READ: Man United To Offload Andreas Pereira In Order To Land Leverkusen's Kai Havertz: Report

Image Credits - FC Bayern Twitter