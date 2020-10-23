Mesut Ozil Mocks Himself While Watching Arsenal's Europa League Match At Home

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil was sensationally left out of the club’s Premier League and Europa League squads this season. After the announcement, the club’s top earner took to social media and aimed a dig at Arsenal, writing that loyalty is hard to come by in football. However, it appears the German has come to terms with his fate, as he hilariously trolled himself online while watching the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Europa League game.

Ozil Twitter: Midfielder mocks himself as he follows Europa League results

Ahead of the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien game, Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to announce that since he can’t be on the pitch tonight, he will be supporting Arsenal in front of the TV. The midfielder also made his Arsenal vs Rapid Wien prediction along with sharing a hilarious GIF to troll himself. In the GIF shared by Mesut Ozil online, an animated version of the player is seen sitting in front of a computer with a magazine, with the character then proceeding to type away at the machine.

Nice to start with 3 points!💪🏼Who was your Man Of The Match? My 4 options 👇🏼 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö #UEL @Arsenal — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 22, 2020

During the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien game, Mesut Ozil regularly provided match updates as he offered words of confidence to Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno after his mistake gave Rapid Wien the lead. The midfielder also expressed his happiness after the Gunners came from behind to win the Europa League opener. Mesut Ozil later ran a poll on Twitter as well, as he asked fans to choose their Man of the Match for the game.

Fans and Mikel Arteta react to Ozil Twitter antics

After being made aware of Mesut Ozil’s Twitter activity after the game, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta reacted positively to the news. Arteta said that Mesut Ozil’s involvement was great for the squad, as he admitted that he expects the same attitude from all Arsenal players. While concluding, Mikel Arteta conceded that the news was good to hear, as he explained that he wouldn’t expect anything different from his players. Many fans reacted to Mesut Ozil’s tweets during the Arsenal vs Rapid Wien game, as they praised the midfielder for keeping his sense of humour intact despite being dropped from the squad.

We love you ozil❤️❤️ — Abdullahi isse (@Abdullahiiss) October 22, 2020

Lmaoooooooooooooo — Yäz (@YazeedAFC10) October 22, 2020

Ozil wages the highest on Arsenal's books

While Mesut Ozil will not be playing for Arsenal in the Premier League and the Europa League at least until January, the 32-year-old will still earn a mouth-watering £350,000 a week at the club. Mesut Ozil’s current deal with Arsenal expires in 2021, with the midfielder the highest-paid player at the club according to Sportac. Mesut Ozil weekly wage is a full £100,000 more than what star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earns at the club.

Disclaimer: The above Mesut Ozil wages information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figure.

Image Credits: Mesut Ozil Instagram