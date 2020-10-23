Everton Fans Trend #PrayforJames After Star Gets Injured Following Clash With Van Dijk

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was on the receiving end of criticism after his reckless challenge on Virgil van Dijk, which led to the Dutchman tearing his ACL. With the Van Dijk injury now being thought to be more serious than earlier believed, Everton fans are looking to turn the tide after a wave of criticism was directed at their team. Everton fans have been trending #PrayforJames after Carlo Ancelotti recently revealed that the former Real Madrid star was injured during the Merseyside derby.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms James Rodriguez injury

The reports released by Liverpool stated that Van Dijk will undergo surgery after an ACL tear. Although no stipulated time frame has been put on his return, the Dutchman is likely to miss the remainder of the season. This triggered an emotional wave amongst the Anfield faithful, most of whom began slamming Everton's style of play.

3/3 Ancelotti says James Rodriguez will miss the Southampton game. “Unfortunately, James had a problem during the game [v Liverpool]. He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game and he will not be available for the game against Southampton." — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 22, 2020

On Thursday, Carlo Ancelotti, as stated by Times, revealed that James Rodriguez had sustained an injury during the Merseyside derby. The former Real Madrid star will subsequently miss the game against Southampton, confirmed the Everton manager. Interestingly, Rodriguez sustained the injury after a clash with Van Dijk within 30 seconds of the game.

James Rodriguez injured after tackle from Van Dijk

We will remember the displays, the goals, the passes. True Legend. #GBNF #prayforjames — Angus (@LeeCJ1982) October 22, 2020

Thanks for the messages everyone #prayforJames — James (@FMPressure) October 22, 2020

One day we will see him curl the ball out wide to Lucas Digne again. #PrayforJames 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NoH6OXI1qB — Rose (@EvertonRoseYT) October 22, 2020

So sad. We go out to win in your memory #justiceForJames #weWillMissYou #zcars



Did I do it right? pic.twitter.com/TJElSqgFRf — Phill Thomas (@phillyt1878) October 22, 2020

Can't believe it. First Van Dijk now James.



Rest easy legend 😔🙏🕊#prayforjames pic.twitter.com/RwBkvlgG8M — Callum Hobson (@CallumHobson__) October 22, 2020

Ancelotti confirmed that the Colombian midfielder sustained the injury after a tackle from Van Dijk. Following the James Rodriguez injury confirmation, the Twitterati began trending #PrayforJames, with some tweets even mimicking his injury. Previously, Twitter was flooded with hashtags, some of which were as insensitive as #RIPVirgil, following his untimely withdrawal from the game.

Carlo Ancelotti on Jordan Pickford challenge on Virgil van Dijk 1/3: “To be clear, we are really sorry for the injury of Virgil van Dijk. Jordan arrived a little bit later but his intention was to try to reach the ball. It was not to hurt Virgil van Dijk.” — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 22, 2020

Merseyside derby marred by injury crisis

Ancelotti apologised for Van Dijk's injury in a press conference this week. The Italian manager insisted that the injury was a result of mistimed contact from Pickford. He clarified that his goalkeeper had no intention of inflicting harm on the Netherlands international. Pickford was disappointed with the injury, said Ancelotti.

The Merseyside derby was indeed marred by physical display between the top two sides in the Premier League. Aside from Rodriguez and Van Dijk, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara also sustained a minor injury and went on to miss the Champions League opener against Ajax.

Image courtesy: James Rodriguez Instagram