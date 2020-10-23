Last Updated:

Everton Fans Trend #PrayforJames After Star Gets Injured Following Clash With Van Dijk

Everton fans began trending #PrayforJames after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the Colombian got injured after a tackle from Virgil van Dijk.

Everton

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was on the receiving end of criticism after his reckless challenge on Virgil van Dijk, which led to the Dutchman tearing his ACL. With the Van Dijk injury now being thought to be more serious than earlier believed, Everton fans are looking to turn the tide after a wave of criticism was directed at their team. Everton fans have been trending #PrayforJames after Carlo Ancelotti recently revealed that the former Real Madrid star was injured during the Merseyside derby. 

Carlo Ancelotti confirms James Rodriguez injury 

The reports released by Liverpool stated that Van Dijk will undergo surgery after an ACL tear. Although no stipulated time frame has been put on his return, the Dutchman is likely to miss the remainder of the season. This triggered an emotional wave amongst the Anfield faithful, most of whom began slamming Everton's style of play. 

On Thursday, Carlo Ancelotti, as stated by Times, revealed that James Rodriguez had sustained an injury during the Merseyside derby. The former Real Madrid star will subsequently miss the game against Southampton, confirmed the Everton manager. Interestingly, Rodriguez sustained the injury after a clash with Van Dijk within 30 seconds of the game. 

James Rodriguez injured after tackle from Van Dijk

Ancelotti confirmed that the Colombian midfielder sustained the injury after a tackle from Van Dijk. Following the James Rodriguez injury confirmation, the Twitterati began trending #PrayforJames, with some tweets even mimicking his injury. Previously, Twitter was flooded with hashtags, some of which were as insensitive as #RIPVirgil, following his untimely withdrawal from the game. 

Merseyside derby marred by injury crisis 

Ancelotti apologised for Van Dijk's injury in a press conference this week. The Italian manager insisted that the injury was a result of mistimed contact from Pickford. He clarified that his goalkeeper had no intention of inflicting harm on the Netherlands international. Pickford was disappointed with the injury, said Ancelotti. 

The Merseyside derby was indeed marred by physical display between the top two sides in the Premier League. Aside from Rodriguez and Van Dijk, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara also sustained a minor injury and went on to miss the Champions League opener against Ajax. 

