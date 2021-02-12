Bayern Munich Boss Hansi Flick Has Won More Titles Than Defeats With World Champions

European champions Bayern Munich went on to set some new records to their name when they clinched the FIFA Club World Cup title on Thursday. The Bavarians defeated Mexican outfit Tigres UANL 1-0 to win every possible title since their successful campaign last season. A lot of credit goes to manager Hansi Flick, who succeeded in turning the Bavarians' campaign for the better after being appointed mid-season, following Niko Kovac's exit in November 2019.

Bayern Munich vs Tigres: Benjamin Pavard guides Bavarians to Club World Cup glory

Bayern Munich and Tigres UANL put up scintillating performances in the first half of the final. But neither of the sides could bag the opener, with an action-packed second half in the waiting. And Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard rose to the occasion to put his side in the front.

Pavard struck the ball in an open net after Robert Lewandowski's attempted shot previously succeeded in drawing away the goalkeeper from between the sticks. Interestingly, Tigres UANl could manage just one shot on target throughout the game. And the European champions went on to defend their one-goal lead throughout the course of the second half, to win their sixth title since the previous season.

Hansi Flick stats: More titles than defeats for Bayern manager

This has been arguably the most successful era for the Bavarians, as they won the sextuple for the first time in their history. Pep Guardiola's Barcelona were the only club to have clinched all six titles in 2009, with Hansi Flick now being put up in the esteemed list alongside the Manchester City boss.

World’s best Coach of the hearts: Hansi Flick has won more titles (6) than lost games (5) with @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 11, 2021

Another astonishing stat has come to the fore, spelling out the team's impeccable performance under Flick. Since his appointment as the manager in November 2019, Bayern have lost out just five games in more than a year since his appointment, with more titles, six specifically, to his credit.

Hansi Flick win-loss record: 85.29% win ratio to manager's credit

Hansi Flick has overseen 68 games across all competitions from the touchlines with the world champions and already has six titles to his credit. He has racked up an impressive 58 victories during this time, managing 85.29% win ratio. And the German tactician appears to be keen on a similar performance this season, with Bayern again in the driving seat in Bundesliga.

