Manchester United Fan Wins £36,000 On Liverpool's Premier League Triumph Bet

Liverpool emerged triumphant this season, winning the Premier League for the first time in over 30 years. The title brought about good fortunes not only for the Reds but has also favoured some fans from the rival clubs. One such Man United fan has reaped immense monetary benefits after Liverpool won the Premier League.

Man United fan wins bet after Liverpool win Premier League

Tony Ward, a Manchester United fan, staked his £55k life inheritance on Liverpool winning the league and wins £91k. (Credit: SWNS)



A Man United fan has reportedly won £36,000 ($45,300) on a bet that he made back in October last year. The Man United fan had a bet claiming that Liverpool will win the Premier League this season, with 4/6 odds in his favour. According to British media reports, the Man United fan, named Tony Ward put on stake £55,000 ($69,300) of his personal fortune in favour of Liverpool's title triumph and he went on to win £91,000 ($114,600), bagging a profit of £36,000.

Liverpool win Premier League: Man United fan speaks on winning bet

While speaking to Daily Mail after winning the bet, the Man United fan claimed that Liverpool appeared to be in pole position to win the Premier League when he made his bet. Although it was a two-horse race between Liverpool and Manchester City, the Man United fan decided to bet on the Reds after a thoughtful discussion in October last year. He, however, asserted that he was an 'armchair' Man United fan since his childhood.

Liverpool clinched their maiden Premier League title after Man City were defeated by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, leading to an early coronation for Jurgen Klopp's Reds. Liverpool became the first team in the history of the Premier League to win the competition with seven games in hand.

Liverpool, Man United Premier League update

On the other hand, Man United have been performing exceptionally well since the resumption of the Premier League. After their 3-0 victory against Aston Villa in the previous game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men became the first team ever in the Premier League's history to win four successive games with a three or more goal difference. With three games yet to be played for Liverpool, the Reds have bagged 93 points and need to win the remaining three fixtures to overtake Man City's 100-point tally. Meanwhile, Man United will come up against Southampton on Monday (Tuesday according to IST).

