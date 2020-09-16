Man United Transfer News: Sancho Transfer Saga To Drag On Until Last Day Of The Window

Premier League giants Manchester United are still not giving up in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho with the transfer saga set to head into the final day of the transfer window. It is believed that the Red Devils are putting all their eggs in one basket with a move for Sancho after failing to sign their other targets this summer. The 20-time English champions have secured only one deal so far this summer, signing Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax for a reported £35.7m (€40m) plus add-ons.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils unwilling to give up on Jadon Sancho transfer

According to reports from talkSPORT, Man United believe that if they extend Jadon Sancho's transfer saga until the final week of the transfer window, Dortmund will eventually cave in and agree on the terms offered by the Premier League heavyweights or offer Sancho at a discounted price. United are reportedly prepared to drag out the Sancho transfer saga until the final day of the season with no reports claiming that they will match Dortmund's €120 million (£108m) valuation. Multiple reports have claimed that Sancho has already agreed personal terms with United despite the Englishman currently in pre-season training with the Dortmund squad.

#mufc believe if they leave the final negotiations until the last week of the window for Sancho, Dortmund (who have no other offers) will eventually cave in and agree to the terms United have already offered - perhaps a further discount #muzone [@garbosj, @TransferPodcast] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 15, 2020

Man United transfer news: Failed transfers this summer

Man United were linked with a move for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish but the 25-year-old midfielder signed a new five-year contract extension with the Villans this week. United also identified Real Madrid's Gareth Bale as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho but the Welshman is now close to joining former club Tottenham Hotspur. Along with rumours linking Bale to Spurs, the 31-year-old's Real Madrid teammate, Sergio Reguilon is also on the verge of completing a move to Jose Mourinho's side. Although Man United have been linked with Juventus' Douglas Costa and Ivan Perisic, there has been no concrete evidence of interest from the red side of Manchester. Earlier this week, AS also confirmed that United missed out on signing Ferran Torres from Valencia as the Spaniard chose to work under Pep Guardiola instead.

Tottenham are in talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. Daniel Levy have asked about Bale during the negotiations for Reguilon.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett just confirmed to BBC: “Gareth still loves Spurs, we are talking. It's where he wants to be”. ⚪️ #THFC #Real #Bale — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

Sancho has been the primary target for Man United this summer and has been linked with the club since the start of the year. However, Dortmund have stood firm on their stance that Sancho will leave the club only if any suitor is willing to pay their €120 million (£108m) asking price. A few weeks ago, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc suggested that the club isn't obliged to sell any players despite the significant €43.9million (£40m) losses due to the coronavirus crisis. However, United still feel that Dortmund will eventually be forced to sell Sancho just before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

Image Credits - Dortmund Twitter / Manchester United Instagram